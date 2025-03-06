Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has been accused of “genocidal rhetoric” after telling the people of Gaza ‘you are dead’ if Hamas does not release the remaining Israeli hostages.

Trump demanded on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday night that Hamas "release all of the hostages now, not later," including the remains of dead hostages, "or it is OVER for you". The US president added: “Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision.”

The comments came as the initial stage of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war expired over the weekend. Israel has since imposed a total blockade on all goods entering Gaza, demanding that Hamas release remaining hostages.

The war began in the wake of a Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and another 251 people taken hostage. Israel's 16-month retaliatory offensive has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Reacting to Trump’s latest comments, Amnesty International condemned his threats to Gaza, comparing it to the “genocidal rhetoric” from Israeli politicians and the military.

open image in gallery Israel's 16-month retaliatory offensive has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry ( AP )

Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty International UK's Crisis Response Manager, told The Independent: “Donald Trump's sinister threat to the people of Gaza mirrors the genocidal rhetoric of Israeli military and political leaders who have made no distinction between civilians and armed groups in Gaza.

“The people of Gaza are overwhelmingly civilian - they're children, women, men, older people and people with disabilities. Holding them collectively responsible for war crimes by Palestinian armed groups is the same logic that Israeli forces have employed with devastating consequences.

“The UK has a legal obligation to help prevent genocide and should be condemning collective punishment and genocidal rhetoric.”

Benedict added the UK must make this clear ahead of the US president’s state visit to Britain.

Asked about Trump's comments, British prime minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said: "Our position on this remains the same as its always been. Our priority is simple, which is for the ceasefire to be sustained, the return of all hostages, and a surge of aid into Gaza to continue. And that remains our priority. In terms of specifics, we won't get into the specific comments overnight, but our focus remains the same which is to sustain a ceasefire and ensure hostages are returned and aid is allowed in.

"Our priority remains - and it has done since day one - a sustainable ceasefire and a lasting peace that ensures the long term peace and security of both Palestinians and Israelis. That's that's the key. We've said before, the deal remains fragile, we must build confidence on all sides to help sustain the ceasefire and move through the phases and end suffering on all sides."

open image in gallery Trump met with Israeli prime minister Netanyahu in February ( REUTERS )

Aseel Baidoun, of Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), further denounced the US president’s threats calling them inflammatory and dehumanising.

Baidoun, who is based in the occupied West Bank, told The Independent: “MAP strongly condemns Donald Trump’s inflammatory threats towards the Palestinian people in Gaza. How can a US President further threaten a population that have been through what may plausibly amount to genocide, according to the International Court of Justice?

“This rhetoric not only dehumanises the civilian population but also risks inciting further Israeli military violence at a time when starvation is being used as a weapon of war, with Israel’s announcement of a total blockade of all aid to Gaza.”

She warned his comments could incite further Israeli military violence and supports ethnic cleansing, violating international law and undermining efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire.

“The people of Gaza do not need ultimatums and threats,” Baidoun added. “They need immediate protection, humanitarian aid, a permanent ceasefire, and justice and accountability for the Israeli military’s widespread violations of international law. We urge the UK Government and the international community to unequivocally reject such rhetoric, uphold international law, and take decisive action to protect Palestinian lives.”

Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua told Reuters: "Trump's repeated threats against our people represent support to Netanyahu to evade the agreement and tightens the siege and starvation against our people.”

"The best track to release the remaining Israeli prisoners is by... going into the second phase and compelling it (Israel) to adhere to the agreement signed under the sponsorship of mediators.”