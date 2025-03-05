Israel’s Gaza aid freeze risks breaking international law, UK and allies warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK, France and Germany have warned Israel it risks breaching international humanitarian law by preventing aid entering Gaza.

In a joint statement, David Lammy and his French and German counterparts said they had “deep concern” at Israel’s decision to stop goods and supplies from getting to Gaza.

They said humanitarian aid “should never be contingent on a ceasefire or used as a political tool”.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s government halted aid entering Gaza on Sunday and warned of “additional consequences” if Hamas did not accept a US proposal for an extension of the first phase of the fragile ceasefire, which expired on Saturday.

In their joint statement, the UK, France and Germany said: “It is vital that the ceasefire is sustained, all the hostages are released, and continued flows of humanitarian aid to Gaza are ensured.

“We urge all parties to engage constructively in negotiating the subsequent phases of the deal to help ensure its full implementation and a permanent end to hostilities. We welcome Egyptian, Qatari and US efforts in mediating and seeking to agree an extension to the ceasefire.”

But, they said: “The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic. We express our deep concern at the government of Israel’s announcement on March 2 to halt all entry of goods and supplies into Gaza.”

The ministers said “a halt on goods and supplies entering Gaza, such as that announced by the government of Israel would risk violating international humanitarian law”.

“Humanitarian aid should never be contingent on a ceasefire or used as a political tool,” the statement said.

“We re-iterate that the civilians of Gaza who have suffered so much must be allowed to return to their homes and rebuild their lives.

They called for the unconditional release of hostages by Hamas and urged “all parties to uphold the ceasefire and ensure it leads to a sustainable peace”.

That would mean “the reconstruction of Gaza, and to allow for a credible pathway towards a two-state solution in which Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace”.