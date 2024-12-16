Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

President-elect Donald Trump is being mocked after marveling at the number of countries that reached out to him following his election victory last month.

“I’ve spoken to way over 100, where they called to congratulate not only the election but also the size of the election and the extent of the victory,” said Trump during his press conference at Mar-a-Lago Monday. “They were great. I spoke to over 100 countries.”

“You wouldn’t believe how many countries there are. I’m trying the best I can to get back to everybody,” Trump added. “There are a lot of countries. Literally, everyone called. It was very nice.”

Trump was asked Monday about the invitations sent out for the inauguration on January 20. The president-elect is reported to have invited Chinese President Xi Jinping, but Trump told the media that they hadn’t discussed the matter much.

“People are saying he won’t come, and people think he will come, but won’t come,” said the former president. “It’s something we barely discussed ... But I have had, especially through letters, very good conversations.”

Trump was widely mocked for his “you wouldn’t believe how many countries there are” comment, including by media critic Jeff Jarvis, who wrote, “the idiot you elected, America.”

Former U.S. diplomat Brett Buren added: “Trump just now: ‘You wouldn’t believe how many countries there are…’ Actually, diplomats do.”

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Mar-a-Lago. The president-elect marveled at the number of countries in the world during his press availability ( Getty Images )

Screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer wrote on BlueSky: “F*** every American who voted for this MORON and every billionaire, news outlet or elected official right now gently licking his diseased and demented a**.”

“Actually, most people not only WOULD believe it, they know it, since they went to grade school,” writer Robert Elisberg said on X. “The only ones who may not know are some of the base who voted for him.“

During his press conference, Trump also slammed President Joe Biden over the drones spotted in areas across the East Coast and said that he would consider pardoning New York Mayor Eric Adams.

“The government knows what is happening. Look, our military knows where they took off from, if it’s a garage they can go right into that garage. They know where it came from and where it went,” Trump told reporters.

Trump said Adams had been treated “pretty unfairly” by federal prosecutors.