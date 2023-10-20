Donald Trump may have just violated his gag order

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump may have just violated the gag order imposed on him by the judge in his New York civil fraud trial, where he is accused of inflating the value of his business empire by more than $2bn.

The judge in the case imposed a gag order on Mr Trump back on 3 October after he made a post on his Truth Social site doxing and disparaging his law clerk.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Mr Trump to delete the post and imposed a limited gag order from any future related posts or comments.

Under the order, the former president is banned from “posting, emailing or speaking publicly” about any members of the judge’s court staff.

While the former president complied by deleting the post from Truth Social, Meidas Touch reported that he kept a screen shot of the identical post up on his website – meaning he possibly violated the gag order.

The post was deleted from his website hours after Meidas Touch reported on the possible violation.

It is unclear what the repercussions may be for the former president as the civil trial continues in a New York courtroom.

The lawsuit, brought against the former president by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleges that Mr Trump and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and inflating his net worth on his financial statements.

Mr Trump says his assets were actually undervalued and maintains that disclaimers on his financial statements amounted to telling banks and other recipients not to accept his numbers but to check them out for themselves.

In a pretrial decision last month, Judge Engoron ruled that Mr Trump and his company committed years of fraud by exaggerating the value of his assets and net worth on his financial statements.

The judge ordered that a court-appointed receiver take control of some of Mr Trump’s companies, putting the future oversight of Trump Tower and other marquee properties in question.

Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with his legal team (AP)

An appeals court has since blocked enforcement of that aspect of the ruling for now.

The trial now concerns six remaining claims in the lawsuit, including allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records.

Mr Trump, who is currently the front-runner in the Republican presidential primaries, is facing a number of criminal indictments, at both the federal level and in state cases in New York and Georgia.