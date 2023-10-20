Trump risks breaking gag order as Sidney Powell pleads guilty – live

✕ Close Donald Trump says civil fraud trial is going ‘very well’

Donald Trump has potentially broken the gag order placed on him by the judge in his New York civil fraud trial.

On 3, Judge Arthur Engoron imposed the order banning the former president from “posting, emailing or speaking publicly” about any members of his court staff, after Mr Trump made a post on Truth Social attacking his law clerk and levelling baseless claims against her.

He was ordered to take the post down.

But, Meidas Touch reported that while he deleted the post from Truth Social it remained on his website. The post has now been deleted following the report – though it remains to be seen if the judge will take action in court today.

This comes as Mr Trump’s former lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded guilty in the Georgia election subversion case on Thursday – one day before jury selection for her trial alongside fellow former Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro was due to start.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of six years probation and she will also be required to testify at future trials — potentially against the former president.

Crucially, she is the first of Trump’s inner circle to plead guilty.