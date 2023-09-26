Trump claims Fox News is suffering from laryngitis

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to mock Fox News, joking that the network’s “voice” was suffering from an inflammation.

“Fox News was our VOICE, but sadly, that VOICE has developed a serious case of Laryngitis!!!” the former president wrote on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Trump was clearly upset at the focus on the other candidates in the Republican presidential primary.

“I watched Fox & Friends this morning, and it is totally unrecognizable. All they do is ‘gush’ over job seeking candidates that are 50 Points, plus, down to your favorite President, or speak endlessly about people that will never run and, without cheating, could never win…And whatever happened to Steve? No wonder their ratings are way down. MAGA!” he wrote.

Mr Trump also bashed one of the moderators for Wednesday night’s Republican debate, which the ex-president will not attend.

“Did Stuart Varney of Fox Business, who is hosting the upcoming ‘Job Application,’ ever apologize for probably purposely mixing up my Poll numbers with Ron DeSanctimonious, making it look like he was winning, when in fact he is being CRUSHED. Varney took a lot of heat, but I still haven’t heard the word, ‘SORRY!’ MAGA knew anyway, they didn’t have to look at a Fake Fox Post!!!” Mr Trump wrote.

This comes after the former president reacted on Friday morning to the news that Rupert Murdoch was stepping down.

He said that he does “not believe” that he “forced Rupert Murdoch into retirement”.

The chairman of Fox Corp and News Corp announced in a memo to staff on Thursday that he was retiring from his position at the helm of his right-wing empire and handing over the reins to his son Lachlan.

Surprisingly, the former president stayed silent on the announcement for hours – despite making multiple posts on his Truth Social account in the meantime.

Finally, he addressed the news on Friday morning. “Many people are saying that, ‘You forced Rupert Murdoch into retirement!’ I do not believe this is so, but while we’re at it, how about getting rid of ‘Democrat’ Mitch McConnell, who gives the Radical Left Lunatics, together with his small band of automatic ‘yes’ votes, EVERYTHING they want. There is ZERO Republican Leadership in the United States Senate. MAGA!!!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.