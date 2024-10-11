Detroit mayor slams Trump after ex-president trashes his ‘mess’ of a city in speech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has slammed Donald Trump after he criticized his city in a speech to the Detroit Economic Club.

Trump said Detroit would be badly impacted if Vice President Kamala Harris was elected in the two-hour address on Thursday.

“The whole country is going to be like, you want to know the truth? It’ll be like Detroit. Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president. You’re going to have a mess on your hands,” he said. “We’re not going to let her do that to this country. We’re not gonna let it happen.”

Trump told his Detroit audience that “Your car industry is going out of business” but claimed that the “nightmare” for the industry would be over if he’s elected.

There were around 1,000 attendees at the MotorCity Casino Hotel event, during which Trump suggested that Detroit is more “developing” than “most places in China,” referring to it as a “once great city.”

Trump also claimed that he would create a “Michigan miracle” and a “stunning rebirth” of the city if he’s elected.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan slammed Trump for his recent comments about Detroit ( AFP via Getty Images )

Duggan responded to Trump in posts on X.

“Detroit just hosted the largest NFL Draft in history, the Tigers are back in the playoffs, the Lions are headed to the Super Bowl, crime is down and our population is growing. Lots of cities should be like Detroit. And we did it all without Trump’s help,” Duggan wrote. “Numbers and Facts don’t lie. Detroit is the beacon of light. The beacon of progress. The beacon of resurgence.”

Duggan added on Instagram: “We’ve got record low homicide rates and we’re growing our population for the first time since the 1950s.”

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wrote on X: “As a Detroiter, I am proud of our gritty city. As a board member of the @deteconomicclub, I attended Mr. Trump’s speech today. And I was shocked to witness him bash our city. It hurt me personally, and I’m sure hurt a lot of Michiganders.”

The speaker of the Michigan state House, Democrat Joe Tate, said Trump, “might not remember where he is right now, so here’s a quick reminder about what Detroit’s all about. This is the greatest city in the country, and we’ve bounced back after Trump killed our jobs, closed our businesses, and tried to throw out our votes.”

Donald Trump painted a bleak picture during his address to the Detroit Economic Club ( AP )

“Detroit threw Trump out of the White House last time, and we’ll do it again,” he added on X.

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has endorsed the ex-president. Trump commuted his 28-year sentence for public corruption shortly before leaving the White House in January 2021, the Detroit News noted.

Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer also responded to Trump’s comments on social media, writing: “Detroit is the epitome of ‘grit,’ defined by winners willing to get their hands dirty to build up their city and create their communities—something Donald Trump could never understand. So keep Detroit out of your mouth. And you better believe Detroiters won’t forget this in November.”

State Senate Majority Whip Mallory McMorrow said, “As a proud elected representative of tens of thousands of Detroiters: F*** this guy. Don’t come back.”

Trump Michigan Communications Director Victoria LaCivita said in a statement cited by WDIV that the former president “remembers when Detroit was lauded as the gold standard for auto manufacturing success and revolutionized the industry. Detroit has suffered from globalist policies championed by Kamala Harris that have shipped manufacturing overseas.”

Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer told Trump to keep the city’s name out of his mouth ( AP )

City of Detroit District 5 Council President Mary Sheffield criticized Trump for being “uninformed.”

“As a proud Detroiter and representative of this resilient city, I find it deeply disappointing to hear such uninformed remarks. Detroit is not a ‘mess.’ We are a city of strength, perseverance, and progress,” she said in a statement. “Our community has worked hard to overcome challenges, and we’ve seen incredible growth, investment, and revitalization.”

Jemele Hill, a contributing writer to The Atlantic who grew up in Detroit, shared her advice for Michigan Democrats on X: “If I’m @GovWhitmer and the Michigan Dem Party, I plaster this on everything — billboards, TV ads, etc.”

She added: “He insulted the entire city and it isn’t the first time. He’s invalidated Detroit voters countless times and instructed his people to riot in Detroit over the vote count in 2020. For the Detroit Economic Club to invite this absolute clown to speak there is a slap in the face to all Detroiters.”