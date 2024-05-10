Trump reveals youngest son Barron likes to give him ‘political advice’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump told a Pennsylvania radio station that his 18-year-old son is interested in politics and gives him advice on his moves.

In an interview with Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, the former president said high school senior Barron Trump is a “great student” who is interested in politics. “He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do,’” Mr Trump told the outlet.

His comments come just after the Republican National Convention (RNC) announced the 18-year-old would serve as a delegate from Florida at this year’s convention. Mr Trump’s two other sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr, will also serve as members of the Florida delegation.

Barron’s mother, former first lady Melania Trump, then put out a statement a day after the RNC’s announcement saying her son would actually not be taking part because of “prior commitments.”

Delegates at the RNC — scheduled for this July in Milwaukee, Wisconsin — will vote on their pick for the Republican nominee based on the results of the primary elections.

However, given that Mr Trump no longer has any GOP opponents in the primary race for president, he is the presumptive nominee and will almost certainly win the candidacy in July.

Mr Trump also said that his son, who turned 18 this year, is trying to decide where he will go to college in light of the widespread anti-war protests on campuses in the last month. More than a thousand protesters have been arrested and demonstrations are still ongoing as Israel’s war in Gaza continues.

“He’s a senior now in high school, and he’ll be going to college,” Mr Trump said.” And you know, a lot of, a lot of these choices of colleges are changing because you see what’s going on in the last month.”

Earlier this year, Mr Trump claimed Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing his ongoing hush money trial, was not allowing him to attend Barron’s high school graduation.

Donald Trump (left) and Barron Trump (right) attend a funeral for Melania Trump’s mother in January. Mr Trump recently told a local news outlet his 18-year-old son gives him political advice ( AFP via Getty Images )

However, Judge Merchan did grant his request, saying on 30 April that it was not a problem for Mr Trump to take the day off for the ceremony because the trial is currently running to schedule.

Mr Trump’s trial just adjourned for the weekend after several days of fiery testimony from porn star Stormy Daniels.

Also this week, Judge Merchan rejected another mistrial motion from Mr Trump’s defense and denied a request that the gag order imposed on Mr Trump be lifted to allow him to respond to Ms Daniels, who mocked him on Twitter by saying “real men” testify.