Donald Trump’s latest attempt to lift a gag order placed on him during his New York criminal hush money trial has been denied, after the former president’s legal team argued he should be able to respond to testimony from adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the case, denied the motion on Thursday, saying he was concerned about “attacks” on Ms Daniels and other witnesses.

He added that he was also concerned with “protecting the integrity of these proceedings as a whole.”

The gag order seeks to protect witnesses, jurors, court staff and their families from attacks by the former president.

To date, Mr Trump has already been fined $10,000 for violating the order on 10 separate occasions and has been warned he faces jail time if he breaks it again.

On Thursday, Ms Daniels returned to the witness stand to face more cross-examination from Mr Trump’s legal team.

In a fiery hours-long exchange, where she sparred with defense attorney Susan Necheles over alleged inconsistencies in the various tellings of her sexual encounter with Mr Trump as well as her career as an adult entertainer.

Stormy Daniels leaves Manhattan Criminal Court after testifying at former US President Donald Trump’s trial on 9 May ( AFP via Getty Images )

Despite the sometimes fierce clashes and repeated efforts to undermine her credibility, Ms Daniels remained calm and firm in her testimony.

After her testimony had concluded, Mr Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche requested the gag order be lifted arguing that since the key witness had now left the stand, Mr Trump should be able to “respond” to her testimony.

Mr Blanche claimed that Ms Daniels’ story was “completely different” to her previous accounts, and that Mr Trump was unable to respond to any of the comments made in the press about her testimony.

The reasons for protecting her “are over, she is no longer a witness,” he said.

In response, Assistant District Attorney Christopher Conroy accused the defense team of living “in an almost alternate reality.”

“There is a proceeding here that this order is designed to protect. It’s important to underscore why it was issued in the first place to put in context,” he said, adding that the former president was predisposed to firing off comments “indiscriminately against anyone he deems worthy of his venom.”

Mr Conroy added that changing the gag order in the middle of a trial would “say to future witnesses that they could be at risk as well.”

“Modifying the gag order now to allow the defendant to attack Ms Daniels – and that’s what he wants to do,” he said – not engage in “serious discourse”.

The prosecutor warned this would undermine “the integrity of these proceedings”.

Trump lawyer Todd Blanche, right, argued on Wednesday that the former president’s gag order should be modified so that he could ‘respond’ to testimony by Stormy Daniel ( AP )

Judge Merchan was skeptical of Mr Trump’s team’s claims that parts of Ms Daniels’ testimony were different.

He subsequently denied his bid to lift the gag order.

The latest furore over the gag order comes just days after Judge Merchan threatened to throw the former president in jail if he continues to violate the gag order, having previously fined him $10,000 for breaching it 10 times.

On Monday, while handing down the 10th penalty to date, the judge told Mr Trump that jail remains “truly a last resort” that would disrupt the proceedings, court staff and law enforcement.

“The magnitude of such a decision is not lost on me,” judge Merchan said.

“But at the end of the day I have a job to do, and part of that job is to protect the dignity of the justice system,” he said. “Your continued violations … threaten to interfere with the administration of justice, and constitute a direct attack on the rule of law.”

Mr Trump was found in contempt of court and fined $1,000 for his comments about the jury, on the heels of last week’s contempt ruling and a $9,000 fine for nine other violations of the protective order. The former president was also ordered to remove any offending posts from his social media platform, Truth Social, and content from his campaign website.

Later on Thursday, Judge Merchan also rejected a motion from Mr Trump’s team seeking a mistrial based on Ms Daniels’ testimony. His attorneys previously requested a mistrial on Tuesday, which the judge also denied.

The former president’s attorney’s claimed that Ms Daniels had given too many intimate details about her alleged sexual encounter with Mr Trump.

However Judge Merchan noted previously that it was not on prosecutors to prove that the encounter happened; and that they could use Ms Daniels’ testimony to build up her credibility as a witness. That credibility was targeted by Mr Trump’s lawyers in their opening statement, opening the door for her to explain the situation in more detail to the jury.

Assistant District Attorney Josh Steinglass said that, in its motion for mistrial, the Trump defence team was “basically trying to have their cake and eat it too.”

The defence is trying to discredit Ms Daniels while blocking prosecutors from being able to corroborate any of the details of her claims, he argued.

“The details are essential to give the jury the tools they need to analyze her credibility,” Mr Steinglass said.

Mr Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records over a $130,000 hush money payment to Ms Daniels to silence her about an alleged 2006 affair as he ran for the White House in 2016.