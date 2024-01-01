Trump attorney says voters mustn’t think that ex-president has legal problems

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An attorney for Donald Trump says that his supporters should not be made to believe that he has legal problems, following a decision to have the former president’s name taken off the Republican ballot in Maine.

Christina Bobb accused opponents of the former president of putting out “propaganda” to harm his 2024 presidential run.

It comes after Mr Trump was removed from the ballot in Colorado last month, under the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding public office. The decision to also block him from the ballot in Maine was handed down on Thursday by state secretary Shenna Bellows.

Speaking to Newsmax on Sunday, Ms Bobb suggested that Ms Bellows be impeached for her decision, and accused her of election interference.

On the decision to remove Mr Trump from the ballot, she said: “I would encourage the attorney general or the district attorneys in Maine to take a closer look at this and possibly investigate [Ms Bellows] for abuse of authority, abuse of power and election interference because this, no doubtedly, is election interference.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows ruled last week that Mr Trump’s name would be taken off the ballot in Maine (AP)

She continued: “Even if she’s overruled, even if the likely outcome – which is that Trump will be on the ballot – even if that happens, she is interfering with the election by putting out all of this propaganda.

“This narrative that Trump isn’t going to be ineligible, trying to instill fear in the voters that oh, maybe I shouldn’t vote for him… maybe I shouldn’t follow him because he won’t be on the ballot.

“They’re trying to discourage people from supporting Donald Trump thinking he’s got all these legal problems. That is election interference and she needs to be held accountable for it.”

According to The New York Times, advisers to Mr Trump are prepping to file challenges to the decisions in Colorado and Maine as early as Tuesday.

The former president is reportedly concerned that some conservative justices on the Supreme Court – three of whom he appointed – may rule against him, when the state decisions are turned over to them.

Mr Trump has also been at the centre of multiple other court battles throughout the course of 2023 – which continue to rumble on – including his high-profile fraud trial in New York.