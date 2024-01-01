Trump prepares to claim election fraud again with 2024 New Year’s message: Live

✕ Close Donald Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric after Supreme Court decision

Donald Trump is preparing to claim election fraud again if he loses to President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election.

In a ranting New Year’s message on Truth Social, the former president wrote: “As the New Year fast approaches, I would like to wish an early New Year’s salutation to Crooked Joe Biden and his group of Radical Left Misfits & Thugs on their never ending attempt to DESTROY OUR NATION through Lawfare, Invasion, and Rigging Elections.”

“They are now scrambling to sign up as many of those millions of people they are illegally allowing into sour Country, in order that they will be ready to VOTE IN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump is reportedly concerned that some conservative justices on the Supreme Court – half of which he appointed – may rule against him after he was removed from the ballots in several states under the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding public office.

Advisers to Mr Trump are prepping to file challenges as soon as Tuesday to the decisions in Colorado and Maine, according to The New York Times.