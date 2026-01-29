Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has launched another late night social media spree, reposting more than 50 times in just a few hours.

The president railed against everything from new video footage of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old shot dead by federal agents in Minneapolis, to one of his favored grievances, the ‘stolen’ 2020 election.

Pretti’s shooting has sparked a wave of protests, coming just weeks after the killing of Renee Good by an ICE agent in the same city. The new footage, captured 11 days before his death, appears to show him spitting at and kicking an ICE agent's car before being wrestled to the ground.

For some MAGA influencers, that has added credence to the Trump administration’s previous claim that Pretti was an agitator.

“This wasn’t some ‘peaceful protester.’ He was a domestic terrorist!,’ a post, accompanying the new video and reshared by Trump, read.

open image in gallery Donald Trump went on a fresh social media blitz last night, posting over 50 times in a few hours

Minneapolis was a big theme in the posts re-shared by the president, with one post sharing the conspiracy theory that people protesting Pretti and Renee Good’s shootings had been paid to do so.

“James O’Keefe has now CONFIRMED that the Minnesota rioters are bought and paid for - to the tune of TENS OF MILLIONS of dollars,” the post read. “There is a ‘network’ of NGOs and activist groups funding it.

“We all knew it. Astroturfing is going on,” the post alleged. Astroturfing is a term for an organized campaign made to look like it is spontaneous, rather than concerned citizens simply reacting to disturbing events on their doorstep.

Trump also shared a slew of posts accusing the Democratic Party of committing electoral fraud, just ten months ahead of the pivotal midterm elections.

open image in gallery Trump repeatedly re-shared posts related to Alex Pretti, who was shot dead by federal agents on Saturday ( Getty )

Some posts tied the allegations to Trump’s immigration crackdown, with one person suggesting that the Democrats had overseen a secret plan to surge migration to the U.S. in order to swing elections.

Another post suggested that Wisconsin, a Democratic leaning state, has 7.14 million registered voters, while only having 4 million adults of voting age in the state.

However, statistics from the Independent Voting Project revealed that the actual number of registered voters hovers around 5 million. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Wisconsin allows young voters to pre-register if they will turn 18 by the next election, explaining the apparent discrepancy.

Trump’s social media blitz did not stop there, though, as he re-shared several posts accusing the California government of working with everyone from Mexican drug cartels to Russian mobsters.

The 2020 election was a target as well, with the president airing his oft-shared grievances about losing the race.

open image in gallery He also railed against losing the 2020 election, alleging that Biden has stolen the presidential race ( Getty )

“The 2020 election was stolen right in front of your face,” one ominous post re-shared by Trump read. “And now accountability is coming.

“Anyone involved with any type of fraud during the 2020 election better lawyer up. Your time is coming.”

Another post suggested that 300,000 votes had been illegally certified in the election, despite many of the conspiracy theories surrounding the race already having been debunked.

Trump’s social media blitzes have become common on Truth Social, which had reached around 6.3 million users in January 2025, according to SEO.AI.

Earlier this month, he posted over 80 times in less than two hours after capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. On Christmas Day, he posted over 100 times about Somali immigration to the United States and voter fraud.