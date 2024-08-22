Feds investigating whether women slipped maggots into delegates’ breakfast at DNC

Support truly

The FBI and Chicago Police are probing allegations that protesters put maggots and crickets in a breakfast buffet for delegates at the Democratic National Convention.

The bugs were reportedly put in the food at the Fairmont Hotel, where delegates from Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, Missouri, and South Dakota are staying during the DNC.

The convention’s information center said in a statement that several “unknown” women allegedly went into a building and “began placing unknown objects onto tables containing food.”

“The offenders are believed to have then left the area. One victim was treated and released on-scene,” the center added.

A witness told USA Today that it seemed to be crickets while separate reports indicated that maggots were placed in the food.

Karen Tallian, an Indiana delegate, told the paper: “We were all coming down to breakfast, and there were these two women who had hidden themselves in the bathroom.”

“They ran out and threw maggots into the breakfast buffet,” she added.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton waves to the audience on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024 ( REUTERS )

The former state senator told USA Today that friends who arrived at the dining room before she had seen the altercation.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the sabotage, which took place at about 6.45am.

Fairmont confirmed the incident in a statement, saying that a “group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel.”

They added that they were “grateful for the swift response of law enforcement.”

“Our team acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident,” the hotel officials added.

Carolyn Jackson, an Indiana state representative, told USA Today that an hour after the incident, the food had been replaced.

This has not been the only recent disruption to the convention. There have been several bomb threats at hotels used by delegates and other attendees.

The deputy Secret Service special agent in charge, Derek Mayer, said on Wednesday morning, “We ran out every single threat yesterday and they are continuing to come in today.”

As recently as last month, bugs were released at the Watergate Hotel where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was staying at the time. There have been daily protests at the Chicago arena where the convention is being held by protesters arguing for an end to the war in Gaza and US military support for Israel.

Sam Barloga, a spokesperson for the Indiana Democratic Party, said in a statement to USA Today that “All Americans have the right to peaceful protest, but ugly attacks like this have no place in our democracy.”