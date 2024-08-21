Watch live as DNC organisers hold news conference in Chicago ahead of day three

Support truly

Watch live as the Democratic National Convention organisers hold a news conference in Chicago on Wednesday 21 August.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will accept the Democratic nomination for vice president on the third day of the convention, with 11 weeks to go before he and running mate Kamala Harris face Republican Donald Trump in the 2024 US election.

Mr Walz, 60, a military veteran, former high school teacher and football coach, will talk about growing up on a farm in Nebraska, his family and freedoms that Democrats say are under attack from Mr Trump, who is making his third run for the White House as a Republican.

He has brought a folksy charm to the campaign trail, describing himself and Ms Harris as “joyful warriors” focused on a brighter future, in contrast to Republicans who they say are stoking fear and division.

Mr Walz will take the stage at the DNC after former president Bill Clinton, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg and former house speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was instrumental in forcing Joe Biden to step aside a month ago.