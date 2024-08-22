Watch: Third day of DNC in Chicago as Tim Walz and Bill Clinton deliver speeches

Support truly

Watch a feed from the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago.

Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz delivered a high-profile speech on Wednesday 21 August.

He took the stage at the DNC after former president Bill Clinton, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg and former House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was instrumental in persuading Joe Biden to drop his struggling reelection bid a month ago.

Mr Walz, the running mate of presidential nominee Kamala Harris, has energised Democrats eager to defeat Former President Trump in the 5 November election.

The Minnesota governor, 60, will talk about growing up on a farm in Nebraska, his family, and freedoms that Democrats say are under attack from Mr Trump, who is making his third major-party run for the White House.

Meanwhile, ABC News reported that independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy plans to abandon his bid and declare support for Mr Trump, a development that could help the Republican pick up votes in an election that opinion polls show is likely to be close.