Website Nazis.US has been redirected to take visitors to DHS homepage

The website domain “Nazis.US” appears to have been set up to redirect visitors to the Department of Homeland Security’s homepage.

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin told TMZ — which first reported the news — her agency “successfully blocked the redirect” as of Thursday morning. However, the domain still appears to be redirecting to the DHS website as of Friday morning.

Mediaite reported that the domain was registered to someone with a mailing address in Florida.

Now, a congressional candidate in Florida appears to be taking credit for the move.

Mark Davis, who says he’s running for Republican Representative Vern Buchanan’s seat in Florida’s 16th District, claimed Friday in a social media post that he purchased the domain.

open image in gallery A congressional candidate in Florida says he purchased the ‘Nazis.US’ domain and redirected it to the DHS website ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Because the GOP went full fascist and the democrat establishment still won’t name it,” Davis wrote. “I’m not a senator. Don’t have a PAC. Not a soul in power thought to actually raise hell. So I did.”

“And now it points to Homeland Security. If establishment dems won’t fight Nazis then a nobody f****** will,” he added.

The Independent has contacted the DHS for comment. When The Independent contacted Davis for comment via email, he replied: “I don’t have any further comments, other than what I shared online other than f*** Trump and f*** ice.”

open image in gallery Screenshot from Mark Davis, a Congressional Candidate, who claims to have set up Nazi.US ( Screenshot / Threads )

Some critics have used Nazi comparisons when describing the current administration, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who said in a recent interview with independent journalist Aaron Parnas he has “likened what Donald Trump was doing in this country to what was happening in the early days of Nazi Germany.”

Pritzker has been openly critical of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, particularly after the DHS launched Operation Midway Blitz in the Chicago area last year.

Meanwhile, Trump has pushed back on this rhetoric.

“Look, they call me a Nazi all the time. I'm not a Nazi,” Trump told 60 Minutes’ Norah O’Donnell in November. “I'm the opposite. I'm somebody that's saving our country. But they call me Nazi.”