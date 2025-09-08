DHS launches ‘Operation Midway Blitz’ unveiling plans for mass deportation arrests in Chicago
Demonstrators gathered in Chicago over the weekend to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies
The Department of Homeland Security is launching an immigration crackdown in Chicago dubbed “Operation Midway Blitz.”
The operation will “target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets,” the agency said in a statement on X.
The operation is being carried out “in honor of Katie Abraham,” the DHS says. Abraham, 20, and her friend Chloe Polzin were killed in a hit-and-run car wreck in January allegedly caused by Julio Cucul-Bol, a citizen of Guatemala, the Urbana Police Department said.
Cucul-Bol was arrested in Texas on a bus heading to Matamoros, Mexico, Urbana police said. He has since been charged with driving under the influence, reckless homicide and leaving the scene of the crash. In May, he was also charged with possessing a false permanent resident card, possessing a false Social Security card, false use of a passport and making a false statement on a bank application, the Justice Department said.
Abraham’s parents described her as a smart, spirited young woman in a video shared by the DHS.
“Katie is one of these unique kids. She had such a unique personality,” her father, Joe Abraham, said. “She was very spirited. She made everyone feel seen. She's very engaging. Her sense of humor was incredible. Her wit was so sharp.”
As the operation was announced, Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted a photo of an agency vehicle near the Willis Tower in downtown Chicago.
“In an ICE-led operation, we are here to remove these dangerous public safety threats from American communities,” the agency said.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has slammed Trump’s immigration policies and recent remarks about Chicago.
Pritzker slammed Trump’s recent Truth Social post criticizing gun violence in Chicago on Monday morning.
“‘I want to help people, not hurt them,’ says the guy who just threatened an American city with the Department of War,” Pritzker wrote, sharing a screenshot of Trump’s post.
Over the weekend, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Chicago is “about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.” Attached to the post was an AI-generated image of Trump in a cowboy hat and aviator sunglasses with the Chicago skyline in the background, engulfed in flames. The image was titled “Chipocalypse Now,” in an apparent reference to the 1979 Vietnam War movie Apocalypse Now.
