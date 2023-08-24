Ron DeSantis accused of overselling his Navy SEAL career at GOP debate

Ron DeSantis has been accused of overselling his Navy SEAL experience at the first Republican debate.

During the debate in Wisconsin on Wednesday night the Florida governor was asked if he would support compulsory military service in the US.

“I think it should be voluntary, I’m someone that volunteered to serve, inspired by September 11 and I deployed to Iraq alongside US Navy SEALs in places like Fallujah, Ramadi,” answered Mr DeSantis.

Although he never claimed to be an actual member of the elite fighting force, his answer was quickly seized on and criticized on social media.

Ex-Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger pointed out on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that Mr DeSantis was a Judge Advocate General’s Corps lawyer.

“Nothing against JAGS, but quit trying to make people believe you were a navy seal. Jags go through two weeks of training vs other people,” posted Mr Kinzinger, who is a former Air Force pilot.

And lawyer Tristian Snell added: “Ron DeSantis says he was a Navy SEAL. He was NOT. He was a lawyer in the Navy, and at one point he was assigned to provide legal support for a SEAL team commander.”

The Miami Herald in 2018 reported on Mr DeSantis’s military career and spoke with his commander in Iraw who confirmed the politician served in the country in 2007. The newspaper reported that Mr DeSantis worked as a senior legal adviser to US Navy SEALS Captain Dane Thorleifson, who oversaw the Task Force-West in Fallujah dealing with insurgencies.

The Independent has reached out to Mr DeSantis’s campaign for comment.

