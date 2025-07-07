Democratic voters are demanding reps fight dirty against Trump and MAGA: ‘There needs to be blood’
‘Some of them have suggested ... what we really need to do is be willing to get shot’ one anonymous lawmaker told Axios
Democratic voters are fed up with their representatives taking the moral high ground against President Donald Trump and the GOP, with some reportedly suggesting they should be willing to “get shot” in order to oppose the administration.
"Our own base is telling us that what we're doing is not good enough ... [that] there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public," one anonymous Democrat told Axios.
The outlet spoke to more than two dozen House Democrats, many of whom said their constituents had demanded extreme measures and even violence in order to exact change.
"Some of them have suggested ... what we really need to do is be willing to get shot" when visiting ICE facilities or other federal agencies, another lawmaker told Axios.
A third said that "people online have sent me crazy s*** ... told me to storm the White House and stuff like that." However, they added "there's always people on the internet saying crazy stuff."
The reports come after months of frustration from Democratic lawmakers themselves and after being told to “fight harder” by voters who may misunderstand the lack of legislative weight maintained by the minority party.
Instances of liberal outrage at town hall meetings, including one hosted by California Rep. Laura Friedman in April, have become more common – with voters outraged by an apparent lack of progress or effort from their representatives.
As a result, suggestions have become more and more severe.
"What I have seen is a demand that we get ourselves arrested intentionally or allow ourselves to be victims of violence, and ... a lot of times that's coming from economically very secure white people," another anonymous Democrat told Axios.
The same representative added that such extreme action would be a “gift” to Trump and also make the job of Republicans easier if Democratic lawmakers were in legal trouble.
"[We are] a group that is disproportionately people of color, women, LGBTQ people — people who do not fare very well in prison,” they said.
