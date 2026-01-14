Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic lawmakers have confirmed they are under investigation by the Trump administration, a remarkable step by the Justice Department. This follows the president's accusation of sedition, stemming from a video where they urged military members to resist "illegal orders."

The four House members and two senators, all with military or intelligence backgrounds, were first contacted by the FBI late last year after their 90-second video was released. They now report contact from the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia, marking a significant escalation in the investigation.

Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, a former CIA analyst, first disclosed the prosecutors' outreach in a New York Times interview. She later confirmed on X that the office of U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, the capital's chief federal prosecutor, sought an interview with her last week.

"This is the president’s playbook. Truth doesn’t matter. Facts don’t matter. And anyone who disagrees with him becomes an enemy," Slotkin stated. "And he then weaponizes the federal government against them. It’s legal intimidation and physical intimidation meant to get you to shut up."

Pirro’s office said it would neither confirm nor deny whether an investigation is taking place.

Democrats stand their ground

Democratic Reps. Jason Crow of Colorado, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania and Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire also confirmed Wednesday that they have been contacted by Pirro's office.

“They would like to sit down with us,” Houlahan told reporters. "And to my knowledge, each one of us have received the same email and outreach.”

The House members remained defiant, with Crow saying the Trump administration "picked the wrong people.”

The lawmakers attracted President Donald Trump's wrath with a video that he and his aides have labeled as “seditious” — an offense Trump said on his social media account was “punishable by death.”

It is not clear what laws could have been violated in the video message. In it, the lawmakers tell troops to follow established military protocols by not following commands that violate the law. They said the administration “is pitting our uniformed military against American citizens” and they called for service members to “stand up for our laws.”

“At this point in time, I’m still sort of wrestling with the fact that the president of the United States has asked for my execution for asking people to follow the law," Houlahan said. “So I’m still kind of in that processing stage in that I am enormously concerned at what this says.”

Pentagon vs. Mark Kelly

The Pentagon swiftly went after Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, a former Navy pilot who represents Arizona, for his participation in the video.

In November, the Pentagon opened an investigation into him, citing a federal law that allows retired service members to be recalled to active duty on orders of the defense secretary for possible court-martial or other punishment. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has censured Kelly for participating. Hegseth is attempting to retroactively demote Kelly from his retired rank of captain.

The senator is suing Hegseth to block those proceedings, calling them an unconstitutional act of retribution.

“The First Amendment forbids the government and its officials from punishing disfavored expression or retaliating against protected speech,” his lawsuit says