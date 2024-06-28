‘Give him one of the Panera lemonades’: Social media in meltdown over Trump and Biden’s debate performance
“Biden is saying true s*** incoherently,” one X user said. “Trump is saying fake s*** coherently.”
Social media users went into meltdown over the first presidential debate of 2024.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden faced off for the first time since 2020 on Thursday night. Trump made several false claims throughout the debate, including that Nancy Pelosi “turned down” his offer to send thousands of soldiers and the National Guard to the US Capitol during the January 6 2021 insurrection.
Meanwhile, Biden’s debate performance was marred by his raspy voice, jumbled words and repeatedly interrupting his own sentences.
Neither candidate hesitated to take shots at the other — and there was no handshake between the two candidates as they took the stage.
Social media reacted to the 90-minute debate with a mixture of horror and humor.
