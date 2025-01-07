Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Members of the MAGAworld have defended a Nebraska senator’s husband for brazenly snubbing Kamala Harris when he refused to shake the vice president’s hand.

Republican Deb Fischer’s husband, Bruce Fischer, was by her side while she was sworn into her third term in the US Senate by Harris on January 3.

But when the vice president congratulated them both and extended her hand, Fischer’s husband, who was holding a bible in his left hand and a cane with his right, briefly glanced up at Harris and muttered, “thank you.” The senator took the bible from him, freeing up his left hand but instead, he put it in his pocket and continued to look down. Harris raised her eyebrows and shook off the snub with an uncomfortable smile as the group posed for an awkward photo.

Video of the snub has gone viral with people noting the snub and Harris’s reaction to being left hanging.

Now, some on the far-right have come to Bruce Fischer’s defense and offered a raft of excuses.

“Which hand do you want him to shake with?” One person said in a post on X. “The in [sic] one holding the book or the one holding his cane?”

open image in gallery Members of the right are defending the Nebraska senator after his snub of Kamala Harris’s handshake went viral. Here and awkward picture shared by Republican Senator Deb Fischer after the moment ( Senator Deb Fischer )

“Isn’t he holding a cane in the [sic] she tried to shake?” another reasoned.

Some claimed Harris was in the wrong for extending her hand in the first place.

“Bruce Fischer, husband of Republican Senator Deb Fischer, walks with a cane,” the person said on X. “It was insensitive of VP Harris to offer him her right hand when it was clear that he has a disability.”

open image in gallery Harris congratulates the couple and extends her hand to Bruce Fischer, the husband of Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer at her swearing in ( CSPAN )

open image in gallery Bruce Fischer briefly muttered ‘thank you’ and looked down as Harris retracted her hand ( CSPAN )

Another said Harris was “stupid” for attempting to shake his hand. “Bruce Fischer, 73, is holding a Bible in one hand & a cane in his other,” they commented. “Harris stupidly requests he shake her hand anyway.”

“Just to set the record straight, Bruce Fischer, husband of Sen Deb Fischer, was holding the Bible in his left hand & using a cane to support himself that he had in his right hand,” another said. “That’s why he couldn’t shake Kamala’s hand.”

Others praised the senator’s husband for swerving Harris’s handshake.

“Bravo and standing ovation to your husband!!!” one said.

open image in gallery Harris raised her eyebrows and smiled following the awkward moment ( CSPAN )

“Please give your husband a huge hug from the American people!! We appreciate his actions,” another added.

The group Republicans Against Trump shared the clip of the video and branded Fischer’s husband “classless.”

“GOP Senator Deb Fischer’s husband, Bruce, refuses to shake Vice President Kamala Harris’s hand after her swearing-in. Truly classless,” they said in a post on X.

Others agreed with the sentiment, with one person adding that he had “zero class.”

“No surprise that VP Kamala Harris handled his snub with dignity. That’s who she is,” the person wrote on X.

Fischer shared photos from the swearing in ceremony on her official X account while sharing a message of standing together.

“Together we will continue to stand tall for our shared values and take care of our people,” she wrote. “We will protect this nation. We will build a stronger Nebraska. And we will secure that brighter future for our children and grandchildren.”