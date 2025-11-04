Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liberal activist David Hogg called out conservative CNN political commentator Scott Jennings for “lecturing” viewers about affordability while brandishing a Rolex watch.

The pair were speaking on CNN NewsNight’s panel about the New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, which sparked the clash.

Jennings commented on the likelihood of Mamdani winning, arguing New York was a “Democrat town and they’re going to elect a socialist to run the financial capital of the world”.

open image in gallery David Hogg and Scott Jennings are pictured together during a segment on CNN discussing New York City’s mayoral election ( CNN )

Jennings then said Hogg had donated $300,000 to Mamdani.

“That’s interesting, that’s probably the only 300 non-Islamo Marxist grand that he got.”

The 25-year-old quipped that there was a public financing system for elections in New York, before skewering Jennings.

“I think part of the reason [Mamdani’s] so powerful is because people are tired of being lectured by men with Rolexes on CNN about affordability in this country,” Hogg said.

“That’s the real reason he is resonating right now because he has a clear message that actually says, ‘This is what I plan to do’.

“I don’t think this is about going to the left or the right, to be honest with you. Do I agree with Zohran much more than a lot of other Democrats in our party? Certainly. But I think we need to meet voters where they’re at in their districts.”

Jennings questioned in response if Hogg wanted “a socialist future for [his] party?”

Hogg responded: “I want a future where everybody has healthcare and people can afford a good life.”

Hogg was among the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting who spoke out in favor of control in the wake of their ordeal.

He also served as Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee from January 2025 to June 2025.

The pair also clashed over the state of the government shutdown. Hogg argued the Democrats were protecting Americans from having premiums rise under the Republican amendments to the Affordable Care Act.

open image in gallery A woman places flowers on a memorial in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to honor those killed during a mass shooting on February 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida, where fourteen students and three staff members were killed ( Getty Images )

However, Jennings said there was a sunset provision in the Affordable Care Act, which was included by the Democrats when they were in government.

“Now you want to make it a Republican problem. These are now the same issues. You could open the government today and then you could negotiate with Republicans about ACA subsidies,” he said.

“But under duress, under a hostage-taking situation, connecting disconnected issues, and now you’re throwing SNAP onto it. You’re throwing all the federal workers who aren’t being paid onto it, all because of this fight that you wandered into because of your wing of the Democratic Party.

“You all led to this SNAP crisis. You all led to this crisis of the government being closed, and you don’t know how to get out of it.”

The government shutdown is set to become the longest ever this week. President Donald Trump said in an interview aired on Sunday that he “won't be extorted” by Democrats who are demanding negotiations to extend the Affordable Care Act subsidies that expire at the end of the year for millions of Americans.