The Trump administration is reportedly expected to tap a conservative media figure and former speechwriter, who was fired for attending a conference with ties to white nationalists in 2018, for one of the top jobs within the State Department.

Darren Beattie, the founder of the conservative online news source “Revolver,” will serve as the acting under secretary for public diplomacy and public affairs beginning on Monday, ABC News reported.

Beattie served as a speechwriter during the first Trump administration but was terminated in 2018 after it was discovered he spoke on a panel at the H.L. Mencken Club Conference in 2016. Beattie spoke alongside notable white supremacists including Peter Brimelow, the founder of VDARE.

At the time, Beattie defended his appearance at the conference claiming he said “nothing objectionable”.

open image in gallery Darren Beattie, pictured speaking at a National Conservatism conference in 2022, has been a loyal Trump supporter for several years ( National Conservatism / YouTube )

The under secretary for public diplomacy leads the State Department’s efforts to “expand and strengthen the relationships between the people of the United States and citizens of other countries”, according to the State Department’s website.

It is one of the top ten jobs within the department.

The Independent has asked the White House for comment.

Beattie was already serving in a senior position at the State Department, according to ABC News. But serving as under secretary for public diplomacy elevates his position and power within the department.

After being fired as a speechwriter in 2018, Beattie worked for former representative Matt Gaetz.

He was then re-hired by the Trump administration and appointed to a three-year term as the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, which was met with backlash from the Anti-Defamation League.

The Anti-Defamation League called his appointment at the time “outrageous” because his position would require him to preserve Holocaust memorials in Europe after he was affiliated with white nationalists by speaking at the conference in 2016.

open image in gallery Revolver’s website sells t-shirts which claim that Jan 6 was an “FBI setup to frame Trump supporters as insurrectionists.” ( Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

After the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Beattie promoted debunked claims that the government planted FBI agents in the crowd to incite others to storm the Capitol.

He even appeared on Donald Trump Jr’s podcast, where he repeated claims that the FBI knows who’s behind the pipe bombs left at DNC and RNC offices on Jan 6, but won’t release the information as it is “profoundly embarrassing to the government and to the narrative that the Biden regime wanted to promote.”

Revolver’s website still sells two shirts that read “It’s OK to deny 2020.” Another shirt says Jan 6 was an “FBI setup to frame Trump supporters as insurrectionists,” according to ABC

Once President Joe Biden took office, he forced Beattie to resign.

As acting under secretary, Beattie will replace Lee Satterfield – a Biden appointee – until Trump’s nomination is approved by the Senate.