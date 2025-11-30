Longtime bachelor Cory Booker marries real estate investor after whirlwind romance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Senator Cory Booker has married his partner, Alexis Lewis, less than three months after announcing their engagement.

The New Jersey lawmaker and longtime bachelor, 56, tied the knot with Lewis, 38, a real estate investor, in an intimate ceremony in Washington D.C. Saturday.

“Overflowing with gratitude. We said ‘I do’ in two places that shaped us—Cory’s beloved Newark and Alexis’s hometown of Washington, D.C.—first at the courthouse, then with our families,” the couple wrote in a shared Instagram post. “Hearts full and so grateful.”

Booker, who made headlines earlier this year after delivering a record-breaking 25-hour speech on the Senate floor, and Lewis were legally married Monday at the federal courthouse in Newark, New Jersey, with their parents as witnesses.

open image in gallery Senator Cory Booker has married his partner, Alexis Lewis, in a private ceremony in Washington, D.C., less than three months after announcing their engagement ( PAPERBOYS )

open image in gallery The couple met in May 2024, after being set up on a blind date by a friend, while Lewis was visiting family in Washington, D.C. They announced their engagement on social media in September 2025, and were married Saturday ( PAPERBOYS )

Saturday’s inter-faith ceremony, held at an undisclosed location, featured blessings from both a rabbi and a pastor and the family-only reception also honored both faiths, The New York Times reported. Booker is a Christian and Lewis is Jewish.

The couple announced their engagement on September 2, with Booker describing Lewis as “one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life.”

open image in gallery The New Jersey lawmaker and longtime bachelor, 56, tied the knot with Lewis, 38, a real estate investor, in an intimate ceremony in Washington D.C. Saturday ( PAPERBOYS )

“She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love,” he wrote.

The couple met in May 2024, after being set up on a blind date by a friend, while Lewis was visiting family in Washington, D.C., according to The Times. That date lasted five hours and prompted Booker to immediately ask for another, he told the outlet.

open image in gallery Booker has admitted he has prioritized his career over relationships in the past. He entered politics in his late twenties, and served as mayor of Newark from 2006 to 2013. He has been a senator since winning a special election in 2013 and is currently serving his second full term ( PAPERBOYS )

Lewis is a director of investments at Brasa Capital Management, a real estate investment firm based in Los Angeles.

She has previously worked as a business development manager of economic policy under former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, helping to form initiatives encouraging commercial development in less affluent areas of the city.

open image in gallery Booker and Lewis were legally married Monday at the federal courthouse in Newark, New Jersey, with their parents (pictured) as witnesses. ( PAPERBOYS )

Booker has admitted he has prioritized his career over relationships in the past. He entered politics in his late twenties, and served as mayor of Newark from 2006 to 2013. He has been a senator since winning a special election in 2013 and is currently serving his second full term.

Booker previously dated actress Rosario Dawson for two years, though their relationship ended in 2022.