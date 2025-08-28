Pam Bondi and Kash Patel to testify to Congress on handling Epstein case and the fallout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel are expected to testify before Congress on the Trump administration’s handling of the so-called Epstein Files, according to a report.

Patel is scheduled to give testimony on September 17, while Bondi is scheduled for October 9, Politico reported. They were invited to take the stand as part of the House Judiciary Committee’s general oversight work, according to the outlet.

The Trump administration has been grappling with the fallout of the Epstein Files for more than a month since the Justice Department released a July 6 memo that said the FBI determined late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide behind bars in 2019 while awaiting his sex trafficking trial. The memo also said there was no evidence to support a so-called “client list” and said there will be no further disclosures, citing “no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials.”

While the hearings will also include questions about Trump’s “comprehensive crime bill,” they are expected to mostly focus on the handling and fallout of the high-profile case, according to Politico.

The Independent has asked the DOJ for comment.

AG Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel are reportedly scheduled to testify before Congress in the coming months ( Reuters )

Prominent voices from both sides of the aisle have called for increased transparency around the case.

Last week, the DOJ released a tranche of files to the House Oversight Committee after the panel subpoenaed the files. Democrats on the committee have said only 3 percent of the documents contain information that was not previously publicly available.

The department shared 33,000 pages, 97 percent of which are already public, said California Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

The Republican-led committee issued a subpoena on August 5 demanding all communications and documents related to the criminal cases of Epstein and Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The 63-year-old is serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison after she was convicted in 2021 for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse minors with Epstein.

She spoke with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and other top DOJ officials last month.

The Justice Department last week also released hundreds of pages of transcripts and hours of audio recordings from top DOJ officials meetings with Maxwell.

As part of the administration’s efforts to quell the uproar, Bondi asked federal judges overseeing the criminal cases of Epstein and Maxwell to unseal the transcripts. Experts warned the transcripts would provide little new information into the matter. The other judges overseeing the cases have also denied to release the transcripts.

Last week, a third federal judge rejected the administration’s efforts to unseal grand jury documents in the Epstein case, stating that the content of grand jury transcripts “pales in comparison to the Epstein investigative information and materials” already in the hands of the DOJ.

Bondi, especially, has been the subject of a barrage of criticism surrounding the case.

Earlier this year, the attorney general said she had a “truckload” of files to review from the FBI, and suggested that the “client list”was sitting on her desk.

In February, she released “Phase 1” of the files, a tranche of documents that included mostly publicly available information. Then came the July 6 memo, decisively putting an end to any additional disclosures.

On week after the memo was released, President Donald Trump came to her defense, telling reporters in July: “The attorney general has handled that very well. She’s really done a very good job, and I think that when you look at that, you’ll understand it.”