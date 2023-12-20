Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling striking Trump from ballot in full

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a stunning and historic ruling for America, Donald Trump has been struck off Colorado’s 2024 presidential election ballot by the state’s Supreme Court, over his part in inciting the January 6 Capitol riot

Colorado’s highest court issued the landmark ruling on Tuesday, with a 4-3 majority finding that the former president is not eligible as a presidential candidate under the 14th Amendment – which bars anyone who “engaged in an insurrection” from holding office.

“When President Trump told his supporters that they were ‘allowed to go by very different rules’ and that if they did not ‘fight like hell,’ they would not ‘have a country anymore,’ it was likely that his supporters would heed his encouragement and act violently,” the justices wrote in the majority ruling.

“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” it read.

“We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”

Three Colorado Supreme Court justices dissented the ruling.

The decision has been stayed until 4 January – one day before the deadline to set candidates for the Republican primary in March – giving Mr Trump just over two weeks to appeal.

The Trump campaign has already vowed to swiftly lodge an appeal – while baselessly blaming President Joe Biden and election interference in an irate fundraising email.

“The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision. We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits,” campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.

While the ruling only applies to Colorado’s ballot and may well be overturned by the conservative-heavy US Supreme Court on appeal, it paves the way for other states to potentially follow suit.

Read the first-of-its kind ruling in full here: