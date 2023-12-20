Colorado Supreme Court rules Trump can’t appear on 2024 ballot: Live
Ruling could set up unprecedented Supreme Court case over meaning of 14th Amendment ‘insurrection’ clause
Donald Trump will be removed from Colorado’s 2024 presidential election ballot over his connection to the January 6th US Capitol riot, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.
In a 4-3 decision, the appellate panel found that Mr Trump could be kept off the state’s GOP ballot under the 14th Amendment, which bars those who took a constitutional oath then “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.
“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” the majority opinion reads, adding, “We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”
The decision, which is stayed until early January, only applies to Colorado’s ballot. Mr Trump has said he’ll appeal.
The ruling comes after reports emerged that federal prosecutors in Washington, DC were considering obstruction charges linked to Mr Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election months before Special Counsel Jack Smith took charge of the investigation.
Trump vows to challenge Colorado ruling barring him from 2024 ballot
The Trump campaign on Tuesday vowed to challenge a Colorado ruling barring him from the state’s 2024 ballot under the 14th Amendment “insurrection” clause.
“The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision,” Trump 2024 spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.
The campaign accused Democrats of being “in a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls” and of having “lost faith in the failed Biden presidency.”
Here’s more in the ruling that set him off.
Colorado Supreme Court rules Trump is ineligible for the presidency
A landmark decision argues the former president should be disqualified for his role in the January 6 attack
‘Kennedy is very active on social media and podcasts which contributes to his appeal for young voters'
The Kennedy campaign has touted its Students4Kennedy initiative and pointed to a “groundswell of support” on college campuses.
“Mr Kennedy is very active on social media and podcasts which contributes to his appeal for young voters who may not see him on TV news,” his campaign told The Independent.
So far, there’s little evidence of this supposed burgeoning youth movement.
The Students4Kennedy account on X/Twitter has been inactive since June. A callout for students to “get involved” leads to a broken link. A search for Students for Kennedy on TikTok brings up a channel from a failed run for Senate in 2020 by Joe Kennedy III, RFK Jr’s nephew.
At a recent Spaces event on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, titled Why Gen Z loves RFK Jr, there was a distinct lack of Gen Z voices among the speakers.
Ex-Proud Boys leader is sentenced to over 3 years in prison for Capitol riot plot
A former leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced on Tuesday to more than three years behind bars for joining a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol nearly three years ago.
Charles Donohoe was the second Proud Boy to plead guilty to conspiring with other group members to obstruct the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress for certifying President Joe Biden‘s electoral victory. His sentence could be a bellwether for other Proud Boys conspirators who agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors.
Donohoe, 35, of Kernersville, North Carolina, apologized to his family, the law-enforcement officers who guarded the Capitol on Jan. 6 and “America as a whole” for his actions on Jan. 6.
“I knew what I was doing was illegal from the very moment those barricades got knocked,” he said.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced him to three years and four months in prison. Donohoe could be eligible for release in a month or two because he gets credit for the jail time he already has served since his March 2021 arrest.
Georgia election workers file suit to stop Giuliani from telling ‘same lies’ after $148m defamation win
A pair of former Georgia election workers filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against Rudy Giuliani, alleging the former Donald Trump attorney has continued to defame them regarding their work on the 2020 election, even after a federal court concluded last week Mr Giuliani owes the pair $148m for his past remarks on the subject.
The suit, filed in Washington DC, federal court, accuses Mr Giuliani of “repeating over and over the same lies that [the] Plaintiffs engaged in election fraud during their service as election workers during the 2020 presidential election.”
“I’m not going to comment on any potential upcoming legal matters, but I will say this—the Rudy Giuliani you see today is the same man who took down the Mafia, cleaned up New York City, lifted hundreds of thousands of people out of poverty, and comforted the nation—and world—following the terrorist attacks of September 11th,” Ted Goodman, an advisor to Mr Giuliani, told The Independent via email.
Throughout and after his federal defamation trial, the key Donald Trump ally continued to falsely suggest mother and daughter Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss were part of an election conspiracy, according to the suit.
Tucker Carlson calls out DeSantis campaign as ‘nastiest’ and ‘stupidest’ people
Tucker Carlson has ripped in to Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign team as the “nastiest, stupidest” political operation he has ever seen.
Mr Carlson also blamed the Florida Governor’s flip-flop on opposition to Ukraine funding after being pressured by top GOP donor Ken Griffin during a live debate with podcaster Tim Pool at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.
“You really get the sense that Ron DeSantis – who I liked as governor – the people who represent him online are the nastiest, the stupidest, and the most zero-sum people I’ve ever seen in my life,” Carlson said.
“And I don’t think that reflects him, but it’s like, this is kind of small ball.”
Pool, an influential far-right media figure, agreed that the DeSantis campaign’s repeated missteps reflected badly on him.
“Ron should have fired the people running his campaign a long time ago,” Pool said.
“The high heels, boot scandal. Who’s giving this guy advice and why does he keep taking it?” he added, referring to Mr DeSantis being roasted for wearing heel lifts.
House Speaker calls Colorado ruling ‘reckless’ and ‘thinly veiled partisan attack'
House Speaker Mike Johnson was sharply critical of the ruling Tuesday from the Colorado Supreme Court to bar Donald Trump from placement on the state’s 2024 election ballot.
“Today’s ruling attempting to disqualify President Trump from the Colorado ballot is nothing but a thinly veiled partisan attack,” Mr Johnson, a Trump ally, said in a statement on X on Tueday.
“Regardless of political affiliation, every citizen registered to vote should not be denied the right to support our former president and the individual who is the leader in every poll of the Republican primary.”
Biden may alienate young voters with handling of Gaza conflict, poll finds
Joe Biden’s management of the US’s role in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip is deeply unpopular thanks in part to a serious divide among Americans generationally regarding the war.
A new poll from The New York Times and Siena College finds Mr Biden trailing his expected 2020 challenger, Donald Trump, when Americans are asked which politician they’d trust more to lead the US through the crisis. It’s a finding that underscores how badly the incumbent president’s numbers are with voters in his own party as he heads into an election year facing calls not just from Republicans but from Democrats as well to step aside and let a younger candidate run.
Mr Biden’s support from young voters is cratering. Nearly three out of four voters ages 18-29 say they disapprove of Mr Biden’s handling of the conflict — a dismal sign for an incumbent who is consumed with the task of shoring up a coalition that in 2020 included a major surge in the youth vote. Younger voters turned out in 2020 and largely voted against Donald Trump; an analysis from Tufts University found that the percentage of young voters who participated in 2020 jumped 11 points from the previous election cycle.
The reason for the disillusionment of Mr Biden’s younger supporters on this issue is clear: Millennials and Gen Z are more broadly opposed to the Israeli government’s handling of the conflict, which has claimed more than 19,000 lives and has yet to result in the death of any prominent members of Hamas leadership.
RFK Jr ‘doesn’t seem like a young person candidate at all'
Chris Mowery, 21, who started a politics TikTok channel on politics in 2022 from an unashamedly pro-Biden perspective, says he is puzzled by RFK Jr’s popularity among young voters.
The political science junior from Kennesaw State University in Atlanta told The Independent that Gen Z naturally lean anti-establishment because of their upbringing and the feeling that the government failed them.
He believes Mr Kennedy is yet to face tough scrutiny of his policies, and argues that the key concerns facing young people are the economy, climate change, gun control, and protecting democracy.
“We don’t want to go down a road, as a country or a generation, where we’re throwing our hands up, getting angry and saying we’re going to elect a guy like RFK Jr, which would be a really bad idea,” Mr Mowery told The Independent.
“He doesn’t seem like a young person candidate at all.”
With the two presumptive main party candidates aged 81, and 77, the relatively spry 69-year-old political novice has enjoyed a surge since declaring as an independent in October.
Kanye West’s ex-publicist dropped by lawyers in Trump election case after posing with QAnon Shaman
Attorneys for a former publicist for Kanye West who is now a co-defendant in Donald Trump’s election interference case in Georgia have filed notice that they will no longer be representing their client.
A filing in Fulton County Superior Court on Monday night did not cite a reason.
Hours earlier, Ms Kutti posted a photo to Instagram alongside Jacob Chansley, the “QAnon Shaman,” who was convicted of obstruction in connection with the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. A caption on the photo, in which they’re both holding middle fingers to the camera, reads “cue the haters”.
Earlier this month, Ms Kutti appeared to threaten a witness in the case, fuelling speculation that the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis would ask a judge to revoke her bond.
She has pleaded not guilty to racketeering and witness intimidation charges and is free on a $75,000 bond.
Defence attorney Steve Greenberg told The Independent that he does “not comment upon matters that are best kept private, including my discussions with my clients” and continues to believe “that as far as Ms Kutti is concerned this is a wrongful prosecution that seeks to extinguish her First Amendment rights.”
In an interview with The Messenger, Ms Kutti’s Atlanta-based attorney Darryl Cohen said that “in order to have a good lawyer-client relationship, the client has to listen, the client has to be on board and you have to be paid.”
“I’m not saying any of those things did or didn’t happen, but you can extrapolate,” he added. The Messenger noted he was speaking “generically”.
