Colorado Supreme Court rules Trump can’t appear on 2024 ballot: Live

Donald Trump will be removed from Colorado’s 2024 presidential election ballot over his connection to the January 6th US Capitol riot, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

In a 4-3 decision, the appellate panel found that Mr Trump could be kept off the state’s GOP ballot under the 14th Amendment, which bars those who took a constitutional oath then “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” the majority opinion reads, adding, “We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”

The decision, which is stayed until early January, only applies to Colorado’s ballot. Mr Trump has said he’ll appeal.

The ruling comes after reports emerged that federal prosecutors in Washington, DC were considering obstruction charges linked to Mr Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election months before Special Counsel Jack Smith took charge of the investigation.