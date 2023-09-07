A new poll from CNN shows President Joe Biden neck and neck with former president Donald Trump and tied with Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

SSRS conducted the poll between 25 August and 31 August with a sample of 1,503 respondents, with a margin of error of 3.5 per cent.

The poll showed that 39 per cent of respondents approve of Mr Biden while 61 per cent disapprove of the incumbent president’s job performance. Only 26 per cent of respondents said that Mr Biden has the stamina and sharpness to be president effectively.

Mr Biden also loses in a number of hypothetical matchups to various Republican presidential candidates. In a rematch against Mr Trump, 47 per cent of respondents would support the former president while 46 per cent would support Mr Biden. The survey also showed that 64 per cent of respondents who would vote for Mr Biden said that their vote would be a “vote against Trump.”

The twice-impeached, four-times indicted former president continues to hold a wide lead in the Republican presidential primary despite the fact he refused to participate in last month’s primary debate on Fox News.

Similarly, Mr Biden would be tied with Mr DeSantis, with each candidate earning 47 per cent of the vote. The Florida governor has seen his once strong polling and fundraising numbers decline. Most recently, he refused to meet with Mr Biden when the president went to Florida to survey the damage from Hurricane Idalia.

Mr Biden trails both former vice president Mike Pence and Sen Tim Scott (R-SC) 46 per cent to 44 per cent in hypothetical matchups.

Nikki Haley refuses to condemn Trump after E Jean Carroll verdict

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who has mostly run as a critic of Mr Trump, leads Mr Biden 44 per cent to 42 per cent. Meanwhile, Mr Trump would beat businessman Vivek Ramaswamy 46 per cent to 45 per cent.

Only former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley leads the former president outside of the margin of error. In a hypothetical matchup, 49 per cent of respondents said they would back Ms Haley versus 43 per cent who said they would support Mr Biden.

During the first primary debate, Ms Haley stressed her electability compared to that of Mr Trump, in whose administration she served as US ambassador to the United Nations.

“We have to look at the fact that three-quarters of Americans don't want a rematch between Trump and Biden,” she said. “And we have to face the fact that Trump is the most disliked politician in America. We can't win a general election that way.”