Trump says he will testify at classified documents trial and claims ‘I’m allowed to do whatever I want’ - live
Follow the very latest updates from the former president’s 2024 campaign and ongoing legal woes
Donald Trump’s mugshot
Donald Trump appeared on conservative radio’s Hugh Hewitt Show on Wednesday and said he would testify if the federal case against him over the illegal retention of classified documents post-presidency reaches trial.
Asked by the host what we would say if he were asked under oath whether he ever requested a member of his staff move boxes of secret government documents, he answered: “I don’t talk about anything. You know why? Because I’m allowed to do whatever I want. I come under the Presidential Records Act.”
Bizarrely, he also challenged Meghan Markle to a debate, accusing her of disrespecting the late Queen Elizabeth II, despite his reluctance to engage in policy arguments with his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination.
Preferring instead to lambast his competitors on Truth Social, Mr Trump also spent time calling his former deputy Mike Pence by saying he had gone over to “the Dark Side” and had begun “making up stories” about him, also trashing “washed up” right-wing pundit Ann Coulter for good measure.
All of which only served as a temporary distraction from the ex-president’s ever-mounting legal problems in Georgia, Florida, Washington, DC, and New York, which continue to progress in tandem.
He was also asked how he could campaign for president in 2024 if he is forced to fight countless legal battle, provoking a waffly answer complaining about the United States becoming a “banana republic” in which honest men are persecuted by their political enemies etc.
Meanwhile, John Bowden reports that FBI could soon be back at Mar-a-Lago to carry out a further search for missing papers.
Trump accuses Mike Pence of joining ‘the Dark Side’ and ‘making up stories’
Donald Trump has lashed out at his former vice president and 2024 rival Mike Pence, claiming he has gone to the “Dark Side” like Darth Vader and is now “making up stories” about him.
Writing angrily on Truth Social, Mr Trump frothed: “Was just watching Mike Pence make up stories about me, which are absolutely false. I never said for him to put me before the Constitution—I don’t talk that way, and wouldn’t even think to suggest it. Mike failed badly on calling out Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, and based on the fact that he is at approximately 2% in the Polls, with no money or support, he obviously did the wrong thing. His advisors have led him down a very bad path!”
In a follow up post, he added: “For 7 years Mike Pence only spoke well of me. Now he’s decided to go to the “Dark Side.” Why didn’t he do this years before, just like why didn’t DOJ and Deranged Jack Smith bring these Fake Indictments three years ago. Why did they wait until the middle of my Campaign where I am beating DeSanctimonious and all others badly, and beating Biden in almost every Poll?”
Kelly Rissman has the details.
Will Trump go to prison?
America wants to know...
Timeline: All of Trump’s upcoming court dates
Donald Trump’s 2024 calendar is quickly booking up with court dates corresponding to his plentiful criminal indictments and civil lawsuits.
The ex-president and his legal team are preparing for a busy year ahead as they attempt to juggle the many trial dates while Mr Trump continues his campaign for 2024 president.
So far, Mr Trump has been criminally indicted four times – two of which are on the federal level and two are on the state level. This is on top of two civil lawsuits the ex-president is involved in New York City.
Though Mr Trump’s legal team has continuously pushed judges to delay trial dates until after the 2024 election, nearly all of the dates for his criminal indictments have been set for next spring.
Here are the trial dates for Mr Trump thus far.
Jack Smith accuses Trump of ‘daily’ statements that could prejudice jury pool
Donald Trump has been accused by special counsel Jack Smith of making “daily extrajudicial statements that threaten to prejudice the jury pool” in the former president’s 20202 election trial.
Mr Smith’s claims against the Republican 2024 frontrunner about his possible impact on the Washington DC jury pool came in a new filing in the federal criminal case.
It is part of a court fight between the special counsel’s office and Mr Trump’s legal team over a filing that the Justice Department wants to make under seal.
Graeme Massie has the story.
New York AG: Trump should be fined thousands for repeatedly using ‘frivolous’ legal arguments
New York Attorney General Letitia James has called for Donald Trump to be sanctioned for using “frivolous” legal arguments to defend himself.
She called for defendants in the fraud case against the Trump Organization to be fined a collective $10,000, and to impose a $10,000 fine on the defence attorneys working the case, according to CNBC.
Graig Graziosi has the details.
Legal experts divided on whether 14th amendment can bar Trump from 2024 race
As Donald Trump looks increasingly likely to be the 2024 Republican nominee for president, it continues to look more and more plausible that there could be a serious effort to keep him off the ballot entirely.
John Bowden investigates.
Can Trump pardon himself?
It’s not as straightforward as he might hope...
Harris says Trump can't be spared accountability for Jan 6
Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that those responsible for the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the ensuing violence at the U.S Capitol must be held accountable — even if that means Donald Trump.
“Let the evidence, the facts, take it where it may,” Harris said in an interview with The Associated Press in Jakarta, Indonesia, where she was attending a regional summit.
Federal prosecutors have indicted Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, for his efforts to cling to power in 2020, The former president also has been charged in Georgia in a scheme to subvert the will of voters who elected Democrat Joe Biden instead of giving Trump a second term.
Explained: Trump, January 6 and a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election
Alex Woodward explains how the sprawling Justice Department probe into the former president and his allies yielded four criminal charges in a stunning indictment that outlined a path to power at whatever cost...
