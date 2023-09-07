✕ Close Donald Trump’s mugshot

Donald Trump appeared on conservative radio’s Hugh Hewitt Show on Wednesday and said he would testify if the federal case against him over the illegal retention of classified documents post-presidency reaches trial.

Asked by the host what we would say if he were asked under oath whether he ever requested a member of his staff move boxes of secret government documents, he answered: “I don’t talk about anything. You know why? Because I’m allowed to do whatever I want. I come under the Presidential Records Act.”

Bizarrely, he also challenged Meghan Markle to a debate, accusing her of disrespecting the late Queen Elizabeth II, despite his reluctance to engage in policy arguments with his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination.

Preferring instead to lambast his competitors on Truth Social, Mr Trump also spent time calling his former deputy Mike Pence by saying he had gone over to “the Dark Side” and had begun “making up stories” about him, also trashing “washed up” right-wing pundit Ann Coulter for good measure.

All of which only served as a temporary distraction from the ex-president’s ever-mounting legal problems in Georgia, Florida, Washington, DC, and New York, which continue to progress in tandem.