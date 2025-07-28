CIA director suggests Hillary Clinton could face criminal prosecution as part of Obama ‘Russiagate’ investigation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has continued to elevate conspiracies about former Obama-era officials using Russia to target Donald Trump, and suggested that some, including the president’s 2016 White House rival Hillary Clinton, could face indictments or prosecutions.

Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News, Ratcliffe expanded on the Trump administration’s allegations that former president Barack Obama and some of his officials made up “Russiagate” to undermine Trump in 2016. Clinton also served as Obama’s secretary of state during his first term.

“This was a Hillary Clinton campaign scheme,” Ratcliffe said, alleging that Clinton conspired to “falsely accuse” Trump of colluding with Russia in what would become known as the “Steele Dossier”. Ratcliffe then claimed that Clinton, as well as former FBI director James Comey and Obama’s former CIA director John Brennan, lied under oath about their apparent involvement in Russian election interference.

“So, what I think I hear you saying is, there is still an opportunity for indictments, potential prosecutions, accountability from those people who may have lied under oath like John Brennan, James Comey, and perhaps Hillary Clinton,” Bartiromo said to Ratcliffe.

The CIA Director responded: “Well, that’s why I’ve made the referrals that I have.”

open image in gallery CIA Director John Ratcliffe accused Hillary Clinton of engaging in a ‘scheme’ to create the Russian election interference allegations in 2016 ( Getty Images )

Ratcliffe continued: “[Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard] has made referrals. And why we’re going to continue to share the intelligence that would support the ability of our Department of Justice to make fair and just, bring fair and just claims, against those who have perpetrated this hoax against the American people and this stain on this country.”

Clinton has not publicly commented on Ratcliffe’s allegations. The Independent has asked a representative for Clinton for comment.

Over the past few weeks, the Trump administration has embarked on a campaign against Obama and other officials, accusing them of unfairly targeting Trump in 2016 with “Russiagate.”

For years, Trump has railed against official findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 election by waging an online disinformation war to boost his campaign. He’s blamed Democrats for fabricating the allegations and conclusion.

Last week, Gabbard took the blame game to a new level and pointed to Obama as the figurehead behind “Russiagate”, accusing him of “treasonous conspiracy”. Gabbard has made a criminal referral to the Justice Department regarding Obama.

Last week, a spokesperson for Obama denied the “bizarre allegations,” saying they were a “ridiculous and weak attempt at distraction.”

The return of “Russiagate” and the fresh accusations appear to be a diversion tactic amid public uproar over the Trump administration’s handling of the so-called “Epstein Files”.

On July 6, the Justice Department issued a memo saying that no further investigation was warranted into Jeffrey Epstein, a sex offender and wealthy financier accused of running a decades-long sex trafficking scheme involving girls and women.

open image in gallery Gabbard and Ratcliffe have both supported theories made by Trump that claim of Russian interference in 2016 was fabricated by Democrats ( Getty Images )

FBI and DOJ leadership had hinted for months that more information would be unearthed on Epstein. But the July 6 memo stated there was no “client list” of high-profile individuals associated with Epstein, and confirmed that he died by suicide in federal prison in 2019.

Trump’s supporters, many of whom had long peddled Epstein conspiracy theories, have been in uproar since, amid claims of a coverup by the administration.

The president has encouraged his supporters, and reporters, to move on. “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump said during a cabinet meeting in early July. “Are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable.”

In the weeks following the July 6 memo, the public spotlight has remained on Trump’s former relationship with Epstein. The president previously said the two were friends for many years before having a falling out. The president has denied any involvement in Epstein’s crimes. He has not been accused of any formal wrongdoing or charged with a crime.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Trump had sent a birthday sketch to Epstein in the early 2000s, referencing “secrets” and with the outline of a naked woman. Trump has denied sending the card and filed a $20bn defamation lawsuit against the Journal and its publisher.

Last week, the Journal reported that former president Bill Clinton had also written Epstein a birthday card, which was contained in the same album. A spokesperson for Bill Clinton declined to comment on card but said the former president cut ties with Epstein years before he was arrested, and was aware of his crimes.

In an apparent attempt to shift focus from the Epstein outrage, the Trump administration has launched its attack on senior Democrats.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the people we just talked about conspired,” Ratcliffe told Bartiromo Sunday, when asked about treason allegations related to Clinton.

“They conspired against President Trump, they conspired against the American people. So I’ll leave it to Pam Bondi and our Department of Justice, Kash Patel and our FBI to investigate the conspiracy to do what and what charges they’re capable of bringing,” Ratcliffe added.