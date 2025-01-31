Chuck Todd officially announces departure from NBC News after 17 years
Todd's role at the network diminished significantly after he was replaced as Meet the Press host in 2023.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Former Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd told NBC News staff on Friday that he was leaving the network he’s made home for nearly two decades.
His announcement comes after he spent the past few weeks “quietly meeting” with other networks and media outlets to discuss possible new gigs in preparation for a post-NBC future. In his letter to colleagues Friday, he hinted that he would be working on several new projects after leaving the network.
“At my core, I’m an entrepreneur — I spent my first 15 years professionally working for the company that started the political newsletter craze that dominates today,” Todd wrote.
“And this is a ripe moment," he continued. “The only way to fix this information eco system is to stop whining about the various ways the social media companies are manipulating things and instead roll up our collective sleeves and start with local.”
“We’re grateful for Chuck’s many contributions to our political coverage during his nearly two-decade career at NBC News and for his deep commitment to Meet the Press and its enduring legacy. We wish him all the best in his next endeavors,” a network spokesperson said in a statement.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments