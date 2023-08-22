Chicago woman arrested for threatening to kill Trump and his son Barron

A Chicago woman has been arrested by the Secret Service for allegedly threatening to kill Donald Trump and his teenage son Barron Trump, according to reports.

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, was arrested on Monday after she emailed the alleged threats to a Florida school on 21 May. She was interviewed by federal agents on 14 June.

“I will shoot Donald Trump Sr AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get,” Ms Fiorenza allegedly wrote in the email to the headmaster of a Palm Beach school, according to the affidavit submitted by a US Secret Service agent, reported by CBS News.

The woman has several Facebook posts that feature anti-Trump views and baseless conspiracy theories.

She appeared in a Chicago court on Monday and will likely be sent to Florida where charges against her will be filed.

A hearing for her detention is scheduled for Wednesday.

Court documents said that while being questioned by federal agents, she admitted to writing and sending threatening messages from her home in Illinois.

Barron is Mr Trump’s fifth child and Melania Trump’s first. The 17-year-old was born on 20 March 2006.

Ms Fiorenza’s arrest comes days after a Texas woman was arrested for sending a threatening voice note to federal judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over Mr Trump’s indictment brought by special counsel Jack Smith in Washington DC.

Abigail Jo Shry, 43, of Alvin, Texas, left a “threatening voicemail message” after calling judge Chutkan’s chambers on 5 August, according to court documents filed with the South District of Texas Court.

In recent years, political unrest and menacing incidents have surged within the US. A Reuters study published earlier this month indicated that this kind of violence had reached its most severe levels since the 1970s.