Charlotte in North Carolina has become the latest Democratic-run city to be targeted by President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration offensive.

Agents were spotted making arrests across the city Saturday, as the Department of Homeland Security confirmed the action.

“We are surging DHS law enforcement to Charlotte to ensure Americans are safe and public safety threats are removed,” Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

The Trump administration has ramped up deportation efforts in Democratic-led cities across the country, including Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland.

Charlotte is a racially diverse city of more than 900,000 residents, including more than 150,000 who are foreign-born, according to local officials.

open image in gallery The North Carolina city of Charlotte has become the latest Democratic-run city to be targeted by President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration offensive (FILE IMAGE) ( Middle East Images/AFP via Getty )

The city’s Democratic Mayor, Vi Lyles, criticized the action and said it caused “unnecessary fear and uncertainty” in a statement, also signed by County Commissioner Mark Jerrell and Stephanie Sneed of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg education board.

“We want people in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County to know we stand with all residents who simply want to go about their lives,” said the statement.

The federal government hadn't previously announced the push. But Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden confirmed earlier this week that two federal officials had told him that Customs agents would be arriving soon.

Paola Garcia, a spokesperson with Camino — a bilingual nonprofit serving families in Charlotte — said she and her colleagues have observed an increase in Border Patrol and ICE agents pulling people over since Friday.

“Basically what we're seeing is that there have been lots of people being pulled over,” Garcia said. “I even saw a few people being pulled over on the way to work yesterday, and then just from community members seeing an increase in ICE and border patrol agents in the city of Charlotte.”

open image in gallery Charlotte is a racially diverse city of more than 900,000 residents, including more than 150,000 who are foreign-born, according to local officials ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Willy Aceituno, a Honduran-born U.S. citizen, was on his way to work when he saw Border Patrol agents chasing people.

“I saw a lot of Latinos running. I wondered why they were running. The thing is, there were a lot of Border Patrol agents chasing them,” he said.

Aceituno, a 46-year-old Charlotte resident, said he himself was stopped — twice — by Border Patrol agents. On the second encounter, they forced him out of his vehicle after breaking the car window and threw him to the ground.

“I told them, 'I'm an American citizen,” he told The Associated Press. “They wanted to know where I was born, or they didn't believe I was an American citizen.”

Finally he was allowed to go free after showing documents that proved his citizenship.

open image in gallery The Trump administration has ramped up deportation efforts in Democratic-led cities across the country, including Chicago (pictured), Los Angeles and Portland ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

North Carolina Rep. Alma S. Adams said she was “extremely concerned” about the deployment of federal agents to Charlotte two days prior.

“Charlotte’s immigrant community is a proud part of the Queen City, and I will not stand by and watch my constituents be intimidated or harassed,” Adams said.

Gregory Bovino, the top Border Patrol official overseeing the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, responded to Adams in a post on X.

“Immigrants rest assured, we have your back like we did in Chicago and Los Angeles,” Bovino said. “Rep. Adams, perhaps you & Gov. STEIN should learn the difference between an illegal alien & an immigrant.”

The Associated Press contributed reporting