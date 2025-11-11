Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has issued a call for more troops in Chicago to address “murder and crime” in the city’s shopping district, just as it is reported that federal forces are being withdrawn from the Windy City.

“The Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Chicago, once considered our Nation’s BEST, now has a more than 28% vacancy factor, and is ready to call it quits unless something is done about the murder and crime, which is prevalent throughout the City,” the president wrote on Truth Social late Monday.

“CALL IN THE TROOPS, FAST, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE! ‘Just the News.’”

open image in gallery Law enforcement officers during a standoff between federal agents and protesters in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago last month ( Reuters )

But, according to The Chicago Tribune, federal immigration agents under Commander Gregory Bovino may soon leave the Illinois metropolis as the Trump administration’s “Operation Midway Blitz” winds down after two months of contentious raids on alleged undocumented migrants.

Bovino is expected to leave within days to take up another assignment elsewhere, the Tribune reported on Monday. At the same time, his Border Patrol forces are redeployed and an on-call task force, composed of FBI personnel and U.S. attorneys, parts ways.

“Every day DHS enforces the laws of this country, including in Chicago,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement. “We do not comment or telegraph future operations.”

The administration claims to have made more than 3,000 arrests since beginning its operations in the area in early September, but its actions have provoked tensions at the street level.

Confrontations with protesters have seen a person shot in an incident in which two cars were accused of ramming an agency van, a Presbyterian minister hit in the head with pepper balls, and tear gas fired in residential streets, creating a climate of fear among residents.

open image in gallery U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Greg Bovino seen with federal agents in Chicago’s Cicero neighborhood last month ( Reuters )

Bovino was ordered to testify in federal court in late October after he and his masked officers faced a wave of allegations about their aggressive tactics, including one episode in which an agent was accused of pointing a gun at a demonstrator and saying “bang, bang” and “you’re dead, liberal.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, has repeatedly made the case that federal intervention in local law enforcement is unnecessary, decrying the crackdown by comparing it to events in Nazi Germany and urging ICE to stand down over the Halloween holiday weekend to ensure the safety of trick-or-treaters.

Pritzker took the agency to task again on Monday after its officers posed for a team photograph in front of the Cloud Gate sculpture, known as the Bean, in Millennium Park.

“Making fun of our neighborhoods and communities is disgusting,” the governor said.

“Greg Bovino and his masked agents are not here to make Chicago safer. As children are tear gassed and U.S. citizens detained, they are posing for photo ops and producing reality TV moments.”