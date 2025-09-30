Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has said ‘There is no legacy to honor, following the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Speaking to former CNN broadcaster Don Lemon, who asked Omar if she felt she needed to apologize for her previous comments on Kirk’s political views, which have led to fierce criticism by her Republican opponents, Omar responded: “I have nothing to apologize for.”

"You know, it is a tragedy that Charlie Kirk was killed in that way. I feel for his widow and his children. They will have to live with that for the rest of their lives."

She added, “But there is no legacy to honor. It was a legacy filled with bigotry, hatred, and White supremacy. And as a Black woman and as a Muslim in this country, I refuse to join the chorus that changes the history of what is on the record from this man."

Ilhan Omar and Don Lemon discuss Charlie Kirk's political views and Republican efforts to silence criticism of his record ( The Don Lemon Show/YouTube )

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace recently attacked Omar as “not compatible with our American values.” The South Carolina lawmaker even filed a resolution that attempted to censure Omar and strip her of her committee assignments following her remarks about Kirk’s political views. The resolution failed.

“I mean, she's a really disturbed and demented person,” Omar told The Independent afterwards. “I hope she does get the help she needs.”

In her interview with Lemon, Omar addressed the escalation of the Republicans’ campaign to silence criticism of Kirk’s record.

“Nancy Mace, the president, like, whatever – these crazy people can do whatever they want to do, but I am not going to be bullied into complacency, into dishonoring who I am and what I stand for, just to, you know, make them feel comfortable.”

Before his death, Kirk’s views were often viewed as controversial. As an anti-abortion Christian, he routinely debated progressive liberals, Muslims, and the LGBT+ community, resulting in allegations of misogyny, Islamophobia, and homophobia.

Don Lemon has caused controversy this week for his comments on the levels of violence in America perpetrated by white men.

“White men, are you ok?” he asked in a YouTube video released on his channel on Monday. “This country keeps waking up to bodies in the pews, blood on the floor, gunfire in public places. And the faces behind the trigger look the same nearly every time. And this is just the truth, I don’t care if you get mad about it.”

“White ladies, come get your men,” he added.