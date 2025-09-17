Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Republicans have escalated their campaign to silence criticism of Charlie Kirk’s record, targeting Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar over remarks she made after his shooting, and calling for her to be stripped of government committee roles.

In an interview last week, Omar said she had “empathy” for Kirk’s widow but hit out at those who suggest the right wing influencer “wanted a civil debate”. She also criticised Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, accusing her of “harassing those she finds inferior”.

Mace has now hit back, in a post on X: “We’re filing a resolution to strip @Ilhan of her committee assignments after her disgraceful remarks on Charlie Kirk’s assassination”.

open image in gallery Rep. Ilhan Omar has been a frequent target for Republicans ( AP )

In a subsequent post she added: “Half measures are not enough any more. Ilhan Omar is not compatible with our American values. She has no place in Congress and should be admonished.”

The filing, which Mace included in her X post, has the stated aim of “censuring Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and removing her from the Committee of Education and Workforce and the Committee on the Budget”.

The filing cites an interview with journalist Medhi Hassan, in which it claims Omar “smeared Charlie Kirk and implied he was to blame for his own murder”. It was the same interview in which Omar criticized the political response since the shooting, and said Republican attacks on the left were “full of s***”.

“You have people like Nancy Mace, who constantly harass, you know, people that she finds inferior and wants them not to exist in this country or ever,” Omar told Hasan in the interview on his Zeteo platform.

“And, you know, you have people like Trump, who has incited violence against people like me. And so, you know, these people are full of s***, and it’s important for us to call them out while we feel anger and sadness,” she said.

In the interview, Omar described Kirk’s assassination as “mortifying”.

She said: “It was really mortifying to hear the news, to see the video. You know, all I could think about was his wife, his children. That image is going to live forever.”

open image in gallery Congresswoman Nancy Mace ( Getty )

The filing also cites the contents of videos it says Omar “reposted on X” after Kirk’s assassination, but the posts since appear to have been deleted.

Writing on X yesterday, Mace said: “Nothing warms our hearts more than the flood of calls from Ilhan Omar's own district backing our move to censure her and strip her committees. One caller put it best: ‘She’s Somalia First.’”

Omar and her family fled Somalia during the country’s bloody civil war, and then spent four years in a refugee camp in Kenya before securing asylum in the U.S. in 1995.

Mace has repeatedly lashed out at “the left”, following Kirk’s assassination, despite a wave of condemnation by Democrats of the attack.

“If you have a different opinion from the left, they want to kill you. That is a fact, and that’s the way you all should report it,” Mace previously said, according to The Hill.