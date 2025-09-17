Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization founded by Charlie Kirk, claims that more than 54,000 students have asked to join the movement since the right-wing activist was killed.

The organization says it is the “largest student conservative movement” in the U.S., with a presence on over 3,500 college and high school campuses.

Tens of thousands of high school and college students have contacted the organization since Kirk was gunned down a week ago, Turning Point said in a post on X Tuesday.

“As of this afternoon, in the past 6 days, TPUSA has received 54,000+ requests from high school and college students nationwide to start a chapter or get involved with an existing chapter,” the group wrote. “This is just the beginning.”

Kirk, 31, was on the first stop of Turning Point’s fall tour at a college campus in Orem, Utah when he was killed. The tour will continue, his widow Erika Kirk said last Friday. The next stop is scheduled for this Thursday at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

open image in gallery Tens of thousands of high school and college students have contacted the organization since Charlie Kirk was gunned down a week ago, Turning Point said in a post on X ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The Colorado event is now a vigil for Kirk, the organization said on its website. Turning Point said that Kirk’s vision is “alive and stronger than ever” following his assassination.

“Prayers are rising, support is pouring in, millions of students are rallying, volunteers are flooding in, and vigils are filling churches and schools across the nation,” a message on Turning Point’s website read. “The fire Charlie lit is burning brighter than ever.”

The sentiment was echoed by Kirk’s widow, who vowed to keep his legacy alive.

“If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea,” Erika Kirk said Friday. “You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country.”

open image in gallery The organization, founded by Kirk, claims to be the ‘largest student conservative movement’ in the U.S., with a presence on over 3,500 college and high school campuses ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“The movement my husband built will not die,” she vowed. “It won't. I refuse to let that happen. It will not die.”

“I’ll make Turning Point the biggest thing this nation has ever seen,” she added.

Six days after Kirk was shot dead while speaking to thousands of students at Utah Valley University, Tyler Robinson, 22, was charged with aggravated murder. Prosecutors confirmed they will seek the death penalty.

Robinson has been charged with seven counts in total including felony discharge of a firearm.

Prosecutors shared new details about the attack in charging documents released Tuesday, including alleged text message exchanges between Robinson and his roommate which shed light on a possible motive.

open image in gallery Tyler Robinson, 22, in a green suicide vest during his first virtual court appearance. He was charged with aggravated murder ( Utah State Courts )

On the day of the shooting, the roommate received a text from Robinson which read: “drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard,” according to the documents.

The note reportedly stated: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it.”

When the roommate asked Robinson why he allegedly killed Kirk, the suspect replied: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Robinson’s mother said that her son had “started to lean to the left” in the last year or so, prosecutors claimed.

The 22-year-old’s next court hearing is scheduled for September 29. Robinson will remain in the Utah County Jail.