Charlamagne Tha God pinpoints Harris’s biggest campaign flaw: inconsistency

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God reflected on Vice President Kamala Harris’s failed presidential campaign saying he believes Harris did not effectively communicate a consistent message which ultimately hurt her in the polls.

Charlamagne, born Lenard Larry McKelvey, told ABC News that Harris should have distanced herself from the Biden administration if she wanted to run a campaign promoting change – something Donald Trump did.

“You can’t believe one thing but then get in front of people and tell them something else. And if you are, you gotta be really good at it,” Charlamagne said.

“What do I always say: Republicans are more sincere about their lies than Democrats are about their truth,” he added.

Charlamagne, who interviewed Harris while she was on the campaign trail, said the vice president’s message was confusing because on The View she maintained she would not change anything about President Joe Biden’s time in office. But on Fox News she touted her administration would be very different.

That inconsistent messaging in combination with the Democrats’ failure to clearly state their position on the economy and immigration is what hurt them, Charlamagne said.

Kamala Harris conceded to Donald Trump on November 6 after it became clear the former president had swept every battleground state ( Getty Images )

On the other hand, Trump remained on message throughout his years-long campaign promising to reverse Biden administration policies, completely alter the U.S.’s stance on immigration and help working-class Americans.

For voters who have faced inflation, a housing crisis and unaffordability, Trump’s message resonated with them.

Charlamagne said the country’s shift to conservative ideology, even among Black and Hispanic voters, was a “backlash to race and gender and identity politics.”

“All [people] want to do is have money in their pockets and they want to feel safe,” Charlamagne said.

Trump’s sweeping win came as a shock to liberals who anticipated an extremely close election or at the very least, the vice president winning by a narrow margin. Trump won every battleground state and moved even the most liberal areas of the country, like New York City, in a more conservative direction.

Though Charlamagne backed Harris in the presidential election, he told ABC News he’s hopeful for a brighter future.

"I do believe in the future of this country because I have no choice but to," he said.