James Carville says Trump administration has already ‘collapsed’: ‘Happened Even Faster Than I Could Imagine’
‘What tense are we in? Is it collapsing or has it collapsed?’ Carville said
James Carville, a Democratic strategist who managed former President Bill Clinton’s first campaign, claims that the Trump administration has already collapsed.
Carville made the remarks during a Saturday CNN appearance, stating that the administration is made up of “nincompoops” and “buffoons.” The president’s top officials have contributed to a “massive collapse” faster than he says he could’ve imagined.
Carville had recently authored an op-ed in The New York Times in which he wrote Trump’s “honeymoon” period would in the be over within the next 30 days, or by Memorial Day at the latest.
He stuck to his guns during the interview on Sunday, citing the leaking of a Signal group chat between top officials charting out a military strike and the president’s decision to withdraw New York Representative Elise Stefanik’s nomination for United Nations Ambassador.
Trump pulled her nomination to strengthen voting margins in the House. The move suggests there could be a weakness among House Republicans.
“What tense are we in? Is it collapsing or has it collapsed? That’s the only argument to have,” said Carville. “And I was wrong. I said Memorial Day, it’s before April Fool’s Day, which the Trump administration should make a national holiday because it so accurately represents who they are.”
Other policy choices like tariffs, which are sending markets tumbling, are not working in Trump’s favor either, Carville said.
The strategist did note that recent polling suggesting the unfavorability of Democrats is going to swing upward after Democratic candidates begin winning elections. He called the current moment a “glorious opportunity” for Democrats to “redefine” themselves.
