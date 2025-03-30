Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Carville, a Democratic strategist who managed former President Bill Clinton’s first campaign, claims that the Trump administration has already collapsed.

Carville made the remarks during a Saturday CNN appearance, stating that the administration is made up of “nincompoops” and “buffoons.” The president’s top officials have contributed to a “massive collapse” faster than he says he could’ve imagined.

Carville had recently authored an op-ed in The New York Times in which he wrote Trump’s “honeymoon” period would in the be over within the next 30 days, or by Memorial Day at the latest.

He stuck to his guns during the interview on Sunday, citing the leaking of a Signal group chat between top officials charting out a military strike and the president’s decision to withdraw New York Representative Elise Stefanik’s nomination for United Nations Ambassador.

James Carville speaks onstage during Election Night Live With Brian Williams at Amazon Studios on November 05, 2024 ( Getty Images for Amazon Studios )

Trump pulled her nomination to strengthen voting margins in the House. The move suggests there could be a weakness among House Republicans.

“What tense are we in? Is it collapsing or has it collapsed? That’s the only argument to have,” said Carville. “And I was wrong. I said Memorial Day, it’s before April Fool’s Day, which the Trump administration should make a national holiday because it so accurately represents who they are.”

Other policy choices like tariffs, which are sending markets tumbling, are not working in Trump’s favor either, Carville said.

The strategist did note that recent polling suggesting the unfavorability of Democrats is going to swing upward after Democratic candidates begin winning elections. He called the current moment a “glorious opportunity” for Democrats to “redefine” themselves.