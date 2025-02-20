Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville lashed out at ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith for dipping his toes into political punditry, telling the bombastic sports commentator to stop “running your f***ing mouth off about politics” because Smith doesn’t know “his a** from a hole in the ground.”

Earlier this week, Smith — who said in December he regretted voting Democrat in the last election — talked about how weak the Democratic Party has become, which is why his name has been floated as a possible 2028 presidential candidate in some polls.

“If you’re the Democrats, that’s why Stephen A Smith is in the news because y’all don’t have anybody,” Smith blared on his podcast on Monday. “I’m in the news because the Democratic Party is [down] here! Dammit, lower than that! Down to the bottom! They suck right now! Horrible! Because they don’t have a voice! Where the hell is the voice?”

Smith was referring to a survey last month that showed at least two percent of Democratic voters would choose him in the 2028 presidential primary, prompting him to later say he “might entertain” a White House run because the Democrats looked “so pathetic.” The First Take host has also made several appearances on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show and Bill Maher’s HBO program in recent weeks to debate about politics .

Apparently, Carville has had enough of Smith’s political commentary.

James Carville lashes out at Stephen A. Smith for dipping his toe into politics, telling him to stick to sports. ( YouTube )

“When it comes to sports, I find him to be really insightful,” Carville said during a recent episode of his Politicon podcast. “When it comes to politics, he don’t know his a** from a hole in the ground.”

Reiterating that he is a “big fan” of the outspoken ESPN star, Carville — who has recently offered up his own criticism of Democrats and 2024 nominee Kamala Harris, a candidate he was certain would win — went on to tear into Smith’s opinion about the party and national politics in general.

“He’s on there running his godd*** mouth about how he may have to run as a Democrat because there’s nothing left of the Democratic Party and they have no talent,” he exclaimed. “Stephen A., are you sh*tting me?!”

Carville added: “Before you start running your f***ing mouth off about politics, a topic of which you really don’t know anything about, you ought to sit back and think about it and call some people.”

The former Bill Clinton adviser also invoked his favorite political mantra: The “one very simple reason” Democrats lost in 2024 “is and always will be the economy, stupid.” Noting that Smith has said he is friends with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Carville touted the two young Democratic state leaders as future faces of the party.

“You say you’re friends with Wes Moore, you say you’re friends with Josh Shapiro… I think they’re really extraordinary talented people,” he added. “I got news for you dude! There’s six or seven other people in the Democratic party that are just that talented.”

Carville wrapped up his tirade by advising Smith to stick to sports and keep his nose out of political commentary.

“Stephen A., keep up your sh*t on sports. I enjoy it. I like it,” he concluded. “But don’t make a fool of yourself anymore and talk about politics.”