The U.S. is at a point in its history where a federal agency is having an online slap flight with a famous rapper on a website that was spite-bought by the richest man on the planet.

Let's examine.

Cardi B is now feuding with the Department of Homeland Security on X after she said she and her fans would "jump ICE" — Immigration and Customs Enforcement — agents if they came to her concert to detain her fans.

ICE, which is under the umbrella of the DHS, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have been the vanguard of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdowns during his second term. Their heavy-handed tactics — like brutalizing protesters and stalking around workplace, schools and courthouses to try to catch migrants at their most vulnerable — have left them deeply unpopular with a majority of Americans.

During a recent show in Palm Desert, California, the Grammy-winning Cardi B told her fans what they'd do if ICE agents showed at the event.

open image in gallery Cardi B told her fans that they should ‘jump ICE’ if immigration agents tried to arrest anyone attending her show. A viral clip of her comment turned into a public spat with the Department of Homeland Security ( AP )

“If ICE come in here, we’re gonna jump they a****… I got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, b****. Let’s go!” she said, before launching into her hit song "I Like It."

A clip of Cardi B's comments went viral on Elon Musk’s X social media app and eventually made it back to the DHS.

“As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior,” the agency wrote on X, referencing that the rapper had previously admitted to drugging and robbing men before she made it big.

Cardi B fired back, invoking the DHS's own scandals.

“If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?” she wrote back, referencing the recently released — and in some places heavily-redacted — tranche of Epstein documents.

open image in gallery Cardi B responds to the Department of Homeland Security's official X account during an online spat between the rapper and the federal agency ( X.com )

The black hole of modern politics has not only vacuumed up Cardi B, but her longtime nemesis Nicki Minaj. The two have had issues for nearly a decade, and now find themselves on opposite sides of national politics as well.

While Cardi B wants her fans to "jump" federal agents, Minaj has been literally holding hands with Trump on stage and insists he will not be bullied.

In December, Minaj appeared at a TurningPoint USA event with Erika Kirk, the widow of the organization's founder, Charlie Kirk.

Then, on January 28, Minaj spoke at the U.S. Treasury Department’s "Trump Accounts" Summit, where she held the president's bruised hand and promised no one would bully him.

“We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him, and … the smear campaigns," Minaj told the crowd. "It’s not going to work.”

open image in gallery Nicki Minaj was gifted a Trump Gold Card during her recent appearance at the president's Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit. Minaj and Cardi B are rivals, but post found themselves involved in politics in recent weeks ( Getty Images )

She insisted at the time that she is “probably the president’s No. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change. And the hate, or what people have to say, does not affect me at all.”

Cardi B has been less vocal about politics over the last year. In September, she explained her reluctance to speak on political topics in a Billboard magazine interview.

"You know the reason why I've been so silent about politics?" she said. "There's a president that knows I've never supported him and it's like if I say something, he's not going to care. I tried to give people warnings and it is what it is. What I can do? What I can say?"