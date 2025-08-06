Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Candace Owens wagered a $300,000 bet with Piers Morgan over her baseless claim that Brigitte Macron was “born a man.”

The MAGA podcaster continued to promote her debunked conspiracy theory on Tuesday’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, just weeks after being hit with a defamation lawsuit by French President Emmanuel Macron and the first lady over what they called a “relentless and unjustified smear campaign.”

“Last time we discussed this on Uncensored, I bet you $150,000 that you were wrong and that she’s a woman. On X, when we discussed this further, I doubled it, this is for charity, to $300,000,” the host said. “You haven’t accepted that yet. So right now, $300,000 to charity, I say she’s a woman. Are you prepared to take that bet?”

Without hesitation, Owens replied: “I am 1,000 percent prepared to take that bet.”

open image in gallery Far-right podcaster Candace Owens claims, without evidence, that French First Lady Brigitte Macron was 'born a man' ( Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube )

The far-right provocateur said that she had missed Morgan’s tweet and, if she did spot it, she would have accepted the wager “live.”

“So we can totally accept that bet, I believe [Brigette] Macron is a male and they will not be presenting any evidence on the contrary because they would have done it already,” she added.”

Morgan, who has repeatedly called Owens’s claims “utter nonsense,” pressed the podcaster whether she would accept that her “cruel, vindictive” campaign was akin to “bullying against women” if proved wrong.

“I was not interested in being a crusader against this,” Owens responded. “I went to them and said, ‘If yoy answer these questions, we will not run the series.’ I am only interested in the truth.”

Following months of Owens’ false claims that “Brigitte Macron is a man” and “he transitioned” secretly decades ago, which have seen the anti-trans podcaster promote a byzantine and debunked conspiracy theory, the Macrons filed a 219-page defamation complaint in Delaware last month.

open image in gallery Owens told Tucker Carlson that Donald Trump phoned her, advising her to stop talking about Brigitte Macron’s gender ( Getty )

According to the lawsuit, Owens has “caused tremendous damage to the Macrons,” adding that her “tranvestigation” podcast series was designed to feed a “frenzied fan base” in “pursuit of fame” and profit.

Having said she’d “stake my entire professional reputation on” the bogus claim about the Macrons, Owens reacted to the lawsuit by saying she’d been sued by the “first lady man” of France.

Owens ramped up rhetoric last Monday (July 28), predicting that Brigitte Marcon’s death would be faked before the case reached its discovery phase.

Earlier this week, she told Tucker Carlson that President Donald Trump called her directly, imploring her to stop questioning France’s first lady’s gender, shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron visited the White House in February.

After the president allegedly told Owens that “she looks like a woman to me,” the podcaster continued to peddle her conspiracy, allegedly responding: “Respectfully, Mr. President, it's not my fault that he married somebody with a penis.”

The Independent has reached out to lawyers for the Macrons for comment on Owens’ latest remarks.