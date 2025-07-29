Candace Owens says ‘they’ll fake kill’ Brigitte Macron rather than go through discovery in defamation lawsuit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Candace Owens has doubled down on her baseless conspiracy theory that the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron was “born a man,” which prompted a defamation lawsuit against the far-right provocateur over the “demonstrably false” claims she’s made throughout her “transvestigation.”

Taking it even further on Monday, the MAGA podcaster predicted that Brigitte Macron’s death would be faked before the case reached the discovery phase, claiming that the hypothetical staged killing of Macron would shut down all discussion “about her being a man anymore.”

Following months of Owens’ false claims that “Brigitte Macron is a man” and “he transitioned” secretly decades ago, which have seen the anti-trans podcaster promote a byzantine and debunked conspiracy theory, the Macrons filed a 219-page defamation complaint last week.

According to the lawsuit, Owens has engaged in a “relentless and unjustified smear campaign” that has “caused tremendous damage to the Macrons,” adding that her “tranvestigation” podcast series was designed to feed a “frenzied fan base” in “pursuit of fame” and profit.

“Owens has dissected their appearance, their marriage, their friends, their family, and their personal history — twisting it all into a grotesque narrative designed to inflame and degrade,” the complaint declares. “The result is relentless bullying on a worldwide scale. Every time the Macrons leave their home, they do so knowing that countless people have heard, and many believe, these vile fabrications. It is invasive, dehumanizing, and deeply unjust.”

Right-wing podcaster Candace Owens declared this week that Brigitte Macron would likely be "fake" killed rather than let the Macrons' defamation lawsuit go through discovery. ( Rumble )

The 22-count complaint, which was filed in the Superior Court of Delaware, seeks punitive damages against Owens and her media companies. Brigitte Macron had already been awarded damages last year when two far-right influencers also accused her of being a transgender woman.

The Independent has reached out to lawyers for the Macrons for comment on Owens’ latest claims.

Having said she’d “stake my entire professional reputation on” the bogus claim about the Macrons, Owens reacted to the lawsuit by saying she’d been sued by the “first lady man” of France. “I am fully prepared to take on this battle,” she proclaimed on her podcast last week. “On behalf of the entire world, I will see you in court.”

During her latest episode on Monday, Owens assured her audience that she didn’t need financial help yet and that she believes the case itself will just fade away because Brigitte Macron would stage her death in order to avoid the “truth” from coming out.

"You know, I always want to be, if I ever come to and I say, I'm putting up a GoFundMe and I need the money, I want to make sure I really need the money, you know, and right now, we're obviously looking and talking with lawyers,” she said in response to a viewer question. “We do not really need the money at this moment. It's very early on.”

At the same time, she stated that lawsuits of this nature can be very invasive and expensive, but that it was the Macrons – and not her – who would blink first and find a way to drop the lawsuit.

“But I know that the process is supposed to be the pain, that they want to drag this out,” she asserted. “I can't see them wanting to make it to discovery. I just don't see that happening.”

Owens continued: “I think they'll fake kill Brigitte first. They'll be like, ‘Oh, Brigitte passed away from stress because of what Candace did. Oh, nobody can talk about her being a man anymore because Brigitte's gone.’”

After floating the idea of a “fake” death in order to avoid going through discovery and depositions, saying this would be the “more likely” scenario, Owens then admitted she had no idea that any of this would actually occur.

“I don't know, but that's my instinct anyway,” she added.