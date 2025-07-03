Blake Lively to subpoena Perez Hilton and Candace Owens over alleged Baldoni smear campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blake Lively’s lawyers are reportedly issuing subpoenas to content creators Perez Hilton and Candace Owens as they bid to prove the allegation that Justin Baldoni engaged in a smear campaign against her.

However, both have denied receiving the legal documents as yet.

Last December, Lively filed a legal complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment during filming as well as organizing a “smear campaign” against her in the months that followed.

TMZ reports that a source informed them that several notable content creators, including Hilton, Owens and Andy Signore will be issued subpoenas and expected to turn over all records of their communications with Baldoni and related parties.

In a statement obtained by People, Owens responded to the claims by saying: “Given the fact that I have not received any subpoena yet, I appreciate Blake’s team leaking this to TMZ to alert me to it. And, of course, I have not the slightest idea what I am being subpoenaed for as I knew none of these parties when their respective lawsuits were filed. But stay tuned, and I’ll let audiences know on my podcast.”

Blake Lively's lawyers are reportedly set to issue subpoenas to Perez Hilton and Candace Owens ( Getty )

Hilton also responded to the claims. A video posted to his YouTube account titled: “Blake Lively Subpoenaed Me? My Response!” begins with him laughing out loud.

“This is actually pretty hilarious for a few reasons,” continued the gossip blogger after pointing to the TMZ headline. “One, it’s surprising to me that TMZ would get this exclusive. People magazine is usually the go-to for subpoena Serena.

“Also, and I could be wrong here, isn’t the deadline for discovery today? Don’t all the parties have to submit their documents by the end of today? What’s the point of filing a subpoena now if it can’t be admitted into the case? Am I interpreting this incorrectly? Or, is this all just for show?”

He went on to say that he has not been served with a subpoena, and that he has not spoken to his lawyer, Bryan Freedman. Freedman also represents Justin Baldoni, but Hilton said that the lawyer “has not given me any information or influenced me in any way whatsoever.”

He added: “My response is: Thank you, I love this! Nothing would make me happier than taking the witness stand and testifying.”

Last month, Lively expressed “love and gratitude” to those who stood by her after a federal judge threw out Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against her and husband Ryan Reynolds.

Her own lawsuit against Baldoni is scheduled to go to trial starting March 9, 2026.