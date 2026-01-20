Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For the first time in over 100 years, the Canadian military is modeling its response to a hypothetical U.S. invasion, as tensions rise between President Donald Trump’s administration and NATO allies, according to a new report.

The model outlines the Canadian Armed Forces’ multi-pronged strategy to counter a potential U.S. military incursion. It includes plans to use asymmetric tactics, drone warfare and requests for European backup, according to two senior Canadian officials who spoke to The Globe and Mail.

The model is purely theoretical and precautionary, with officials stressing that a U.S. invasion is unlikely to happen. Still, it illustrates the extent to which relations between the two nations — longstanding allies and important trading partners — have broken down over the past year. To this point, a poll taken this summer found most Canadians now view the U.S. as their country’s greatest threat.

Since taking office last January, Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to acquire Canada, which he described on multiple occasions as “the 51st state.” And in recent weeks, he’s reportedly turned his attention back to Canada, fixating on the country’s “vulnerability” to foreign adversaries in its Arctic reaches.

At the same time, the 79-year-old president has made clear his desire to take control of Greenland, a territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, another NATO ally. The White House, which says it needs Greenland for purposes of national security, sees several options to achieve this goal, including the use of military force.

open image in gallery Canada has modeled a military response to a hypothetical US invasion, according to a new report ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump’s overtures have alarmed NATO partners, including France and Germany, and led them to deploy troops to Greenland. Canadian officials are considering dispatching forces to the Arctic island as well.

“On Arctic sovereignty, we stand firmly with Greenland and Denmark and fully support their unique right to determine Greenland’s future,” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Last week, he committed to strengthening bonds with China and forging a "new world order” — underscoring the apparent decline of the U.S.-led system of alliances.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

open image in gallery Trump has repeatedly spoken about Canada becoming the '51st state' and recently posted a map showing the American flag draped over the Great White North ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

The Canadian military’s model anticipates that a U.S. invasion would begin in the south, with the Americans moving at lightning speed to overtake strategic assets.

The Canadian forces don’t have enough soldiers or equipment to repel a conventional attack, so they would rely on “unconventional warfare,” which would include sabotage, ambushes and drone warfare, The Globe and Mail reported.

One official said the model is inspired by the Muhajadeen, a group of guerrilla fighters in Afghanistan who fought the Russians in the Soviet-Afghan War using hit-and-run tactics.

“The aim of such tactics would be to impose mass casualties on U.S. occupying forces,” the official said.

Should the U.S. attack, the Canadian government would likely call for aid from other nuclear powers, including France and the U.K.

“You know if you come after Canada, you are going to have the world coming after you, even more than Greenland. People do care about what happens to Canada, unlike Venezuela,” Retired Major-General David Fraser, who led Canadian troops in Afghanistan, said. “You could actually see German ships and British planes in Canada to reinforce the country’s sovereignty.”

open image in gallery It's thought to be the first time in over 100 years that the Canadian military has created a model of a US invasion, according to the report ( AFP via Getty Images )

Still, one official said that relations between the military forces of Canada and the U.S. remain positive. This week, the two nations worked together on a NORAD exercise in Greenland.

And retired lieutenant-general Mike Day, who led Canadian Special Forces Command, told The Globe and Mail it is “fanciful” to believe the Americans would launch an invasion of Canada.

Others, though, stressed that boosting Canadian defenses and drawing up plans would help deter the threat of invasion — even if it is a minimal one.

“The better Canada can embrace this approach to homeland defence,” University of Toronto political scientist Aisha Ahmad said, “the less likely all of these horrible scenarios that nobody wants will ever come to pass.”