Canadian Supreme Court will no longer post on X

The Canadian Supreme Court has announced that it will no longer be posting on X.

In a short post announcing its departure on Wednesday, the court said it would be “focusing our communication efforts” on other platforms.

Other state bodies and private businesses have also left X in recent months due to concerns about the platform’s policies and misinformation, as well as owner Elon Musk’s close ties with Donald Trump.

“Dear subscribers – moving forward, we will be focusing our communication efforts on other platforms,” the court wrote in what may now be its last post on X.

“We invite you to follow us on our LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts to continue receiving our updates. Thank you for your support!”

In a further statement shared with reporters, the court said the decision had been based on “strategic priorities and resource allocation.”

“We are focusing on platforms that allow us to best serve the public and provide relevant information about the Court’s work within our limited resources,” it said.

It is understood that the court’s account on X will remain visible, but will no longer be actively updated.

However, the news was greeted with mixed reaction, with some praising the court, but others claiming the decision undermined its independence and impartiality.

open image in gallery Canada's supreme court has said that it will no longer be posting on social media platform X

“This is a remarkably polite expression of contempt for fascism by the Supreme Court of Canada. I love it,” wrote one user. “The Supreme Court of Canada lets Elon Musk know,” added another.

Canadian lawyer Eva Chipiuk, on the other hand, described the move as “incredibly disappointing and very telling.”

Quoting the court she wrote “‘Our job is to make independent and impartial decisions on legal issues of public importance. The Court hears cases in all areas of the law, including constitutional law, administrative law, criminal law and private law.

“The decisions we make here affect the lives of all Canadians, and that of your family and community. We are proud to share that work with you.’”

She added: “There are only two ways to lead: you either divide and conquer, or you build and unite. Perhaps it’s time to start uniting the country.”

Chipiuk is known for having cross-examining Justin Trudeau in an unsuccessful legal challenge to mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for cross-border truck drivers during the pandemic.

The decision by the SCC comes amid various acts of protest from America’s neighbor to the north, as Trump pushes ahead with his plans for sweeping tariffs, all while reiterating his desire for the country to become the U.S.’s 51st state.

The American national anthem has been booed at hockey matches by Canadian fans, and coffee shops across the country have renamed Americanos as “Canadianos.”