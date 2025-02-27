Coffee shops renaming Americanos ‘Canadianos’ in protest at Trump tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several coffee shops in Canada have renamed their Americanos in protest at Donald Trump’s tariffs on the U.S.’s neighbor to the North.

Despite most coffee shop owners wanting to remain apolitical, the trend of renaming the popular drink – made up of an espresso shot and water – to the more appropriate “Canadiano” has taken hold across the country.

Shortly after returning to office, Trump threatened to hit Canada and Mexico – two of America’s biggest trading partners – with exorbitant 25 percent import tariffs, later imposing a one month delay.

On Monday the president reaffirmed that the tariffs would start next month as planned, despite multiple warnings that they could potentially hurt economic growth and worsen inflation.

The “Canadiano” revolution began with a since-deleted Instagram post from British Columbia-based coffee company Kicking Horse Coffee, which urged shops to change the names of their drinks to something more patriotic.

Kicking Horse’s cafe menu lists a “Canadiano” and has done for 16 years, according to the company. “We’re officially making it a thing and asking coffee shops across the country to make the switch,” the post said, per The Washington Post.

However, the social media post prompted some backlash, with X users calling for a boycott of Kicking Horse – though not before other coffee shops caught wind.

Cafe Belém, in Toronto, Ontario, has now taken up selling newly rebranded “Canadianos.” The shop’s owner, William Oliveira, told the Post he does not want his shop to be a “political place” but that showing support for Canada is important currently, even in small ways.

“It’s good for us to just, you know, stand up for being ourselves and reminding other people … that we’re not to be pushed around and bullied by others,” he told the outlet.

Elizabeth Watson, owner of Palisades Cafe in British Columbia, said she had made the change in her own cafe after a customer sent the shop the Kicking Horse social media post, which she thought was “bold and brave.”

Trump Threatens Europe For 'Taking Advantage Of US' In Trade: 'Will Solve It Old-Fashioned Way'

“We aren’t necessarily aiming to be political,” Watson told The Post. “But we love the idea of really just supporting Canadian pride.”

She added that, while the signage for “Canadianos” is currently a temporary fix (a piece of paper), she would not be opposed to making it a permanent thing.

Oliveira agrees. “It’s definitely me saying, ‘Hey, just in case anybody was wondering, this is where we stand on that subject: We are pro-Canadian,’” he said.

The caffeine-based protests are not the only ones being carried out in Canada. Hockey fans recently booed the American national anthem at games, and entrepreneurs have developed apps that identify products made in Canada.