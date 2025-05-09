Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Trump administration official and right-wing pundit Camryn Kinsey passed out while being interviewed in a segment on Fox News.

Host Jonathan Hunt was interviewing Kinsey for a segment discussing former President Joe Biden’s recent media appearances. In a clip that has spread on social media, Kinsey can be heard stumbling over her words before her eyes roll back as she falls off her chair.

“So this is about incompetence, it's not about ideology or uh, it's not about uh,” she said just before collapsing.

A shocked Hunt nearly left his chair to come to her aid, but then remained seated as he scrambled to fill the airtime. “Oh! Oh my goodness,” he said.

“So we're just gonna get some help for Camryn...um.. lemme come back to Lydia while we get some help for Camryn here... Um, so.. uh, Lydia.. the...ah President... We're gonna actually, we're gonna go to a break right here. We'll be right back,” Hunt told his bewildered viewers.

When the show came back, Hunt said that Kinsey was conscious and was being treated by paramedics.

There were no indications that Kinsey was ill in the hours before her appearance as she posted about the new pope and reposted President Donald Trump’s TruthSocial message about the pontiff. Earlier this week, she posted videos showing her firing an assault rifle in the desert while celebrating the Second Amendment.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kinsey now runs her own company, Titan Media Strategies. She was previously a correspondent for One America News before being appointed external relations director in the Trump administration.