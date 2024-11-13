Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Students at a California school have staged a protest after a history teacher was suspended following a profanity-laced rant about Donald Trump’s re-election.

The instructor, a history teacher at Valley View High School in Moreno Valley, called Trump a “rapist draft-dodging coward” during a lecture last Wednesday. A recording of the lecture was circulated on X/Twitter. Officials with the Moreno Valley Unified School District have not publicly identified him.

The teacher reportedly told his students that Black and Latino voters did not cast their ballots for Vice President Kamala Harris because she has “a vagina and uterus.”

“Can you end up with no human rights? Yes. Will it happen to you? Most likely not. Which is a good thing, but has Donald Trump quoted Hitler? Yes. Does he embody some of Hitler’s ideas? Yes,” the teacher told the students. “This s*** is not a f***ing game.”

A district spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times: “We were recently made aware of an incident at one of our high schools, in which a staff member’s discussion about the election results turned unprofessional.

“We do not condone the behavior that occurred, and an immediate investigation has been launched. We recognize the heightened emotions surrounding the current political climate, and we deeply value the diversity of our community, which encompasses a wide range of perspectives and beliefs. Our goal is to foster a respectful and inclusive learning environment that supports all students.”

open image in gallery Some students at Valley View High School in Moreno Valley, California have protested the suspension ( Google Maps )

Students have protested the district’s decision to put the teacher on administrative leave. A Change.org petition calling for him to be reinstated has 1,200 signatures. The teacher reportedly apologized to several students after making the remarks. The students held a protest in support of the teacher this week.

“I think they’re trying to make him seem like a bad guy because of what he said,” a student named Mykael James told KABC, explaining she was in class for the lecture. “I know it was very strong toned, but that’s how he gives his lecture as a professor,” she said.